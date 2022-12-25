How Eyemark will Bring Digital Approach to Monitor, and Evaluate Capital Projects 

Advertisements







Read Time:3 Minute, 10 Second

Eyemark is a web and mobile application domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning (Budget and National Planning Arm) that enables and digitizes the monitoring and evaluation process of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s capital projects through citizen engagement.

Essentially, this innovation would help forestall the practice of abandoning projects as all stakeholders, like communities, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), contractors, Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and citizens, would continually interact on one platform.

This tech solution was launched on Wednesday in Abuja. This feat is part of a move to address the problems of lack of evaluation, transparency, and accountability that are commonly associated with capital projects assigned to public officeholders.

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, the government moved forward in promoting sustainable development by creating a digital application, Eyemark, that enables citizens to monitor and evaluate capital projects in real-time, with unimpeded access to information on stakeholders, including contract terms and contractors.

The President said Eyemark, which would provide a regular update on the status of capital projects across the country through bottom-up interactive processes, would be fully involved at every stage, including knowing the cost, structure, benefit, and framework for maintenance after completion.

“The Eyemark application tackles the two major constraints we have faced as a country in our monitoring and evaluation efforts. Eyemark introduces a digital approach to monitoring & evaluation in the Federal Government that gives MDAs the ability to harness geospatial and project implementation data on a continuous basis.

“Furthermore, the constraint of limited monitoring and evaluation personnel is addressed by utilizing a bottom-up approach through crowdsourcing geotagged data from Nigerians in every part of the country. Not only does this address the pressing monitoring and evaluation issues, but it also institutes accountability and transparency in the system, in line with my commitment to Nigerians and the Open Government Partnership.

“With the Eyemark application, Nigerians worldwide can access project information with the click of a button. Project data such as its status, timeline, executing contractors, and the amount appropriated and spent so far, amongst others, are now available in the public space.

Advertisements





Advertisements





“With the ability for citizens to give reviews and feedback in real-time on projects around them, we are closing the existing gaps and promoting participation in governance. Due to its decentralized nature, the Eyemark application brings together all project stakeholders to the table, such as Contractors and Civil Society Organisations in addition to MDAs and Citizens.

“This means that we must all play our roles in the success of project implementation through Eyemark. As such, the Eyemark application should be used by all Federal MDAs as the primary tool for project monitoring and evaluation,’’ he said.

President Buhari implored all MDAs to furnish the application with the relevant data and information for all current and future projects, as the Eyemark application offers an opportunity to sensitize and advertise to the world the goals and magnitude of infrastructure projects being carried out by the government.

Collaboration

He urged the MDAs to work closely with the Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning through the National Monitoring and Evaluation Department to continually build upon current efforts.

“On their part, the contractors should similarly utilize the platform to keep citizens abreast of your good works, updating them regularly as projects progress or unforeseen circumstances arise.

“We are spotlighting our collaboration on infrastructure delivery, and your role in this cannot be understated. To my fellow Nigerians and CSOs that speak on behalf of those that cannot, you are the primary stakeholder in every project we undertake.

As I encourage you to review our projects, I also assure you that your constructive feedback will not be met with deaf ears but an M&E team eagerly ready to respond to you and take action.



Post Views: 51