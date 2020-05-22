How flights could change FOREVER after coronavirus pandemic 

Holidaymakers could be forced to wear face masks, take their own food on flights and wave goodbye to loved ones outside the airport in strict new travelling rules.

Airlines and airports are considering tough new guidelines to keep travel safe after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

It could spell the end of on-board duty-free, with passengers forced to bring their own snacks and meals as food trolleys likely to also be outlawed.

Under guidelines introduced in Europe, air travellers may have to wear face masks for every stage of their journey, something that could soon come to Australia.

Passengers will also be assessed in interview booths if they show any symptoms of coronavirus, with loved ones banned from entering airports unless they are flying.

Australians are seen arriving home from India on May 8 (pictured) with face masks in airports likely to become the norm

Travellers are seen wearing face masks as they arrived at Sydney airport on March 27 (pictured) with flying likely to change after the pandemic

Health officials hope this will make airports less crowded when travel begins to reopen globally.

There was also be tough restrictions on hand luggage, an on-board toilet specifically for cabin crew, meaning less for passengers.

European travel body, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, issued 28 pages of guidelines, including physical distancing measures at airports.

It leaves airlines and airports with a dizzying array of options, with some instancing aviation is ‘absolutely safe’ – as there have been no known COVID-19 transmissions on aircraft.

International air travel is still banned for Australians unless in exceptional circumstances, but residents are being encouraged to plan domestic trips.

Australians are seen arriving at Sydney airport on May 8 (pictured) after flying home from Delhi

Arrivals and checking in

Temperature checked could be conducted upon arrival at the airport to ensure travellers don’t have a fever, which is one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms.

A type of ‘passenger locator card’ may also be introduced, so travellers can be traced if they are found to have come into contact with an infected person.

It would contain a traveller’s name, flight number, seat number and contact details.

Travellers will be made to wear face masks from the moment they enter the airport, as well all staff, and encouraged to wash their hands frequently.

There will be floor markings across the airport, similar to in shops and cafes, telling people to stay 1.5 metres apart.

Immigration halls could get rid of written immigration forms and replace them high-tech facial recognition.

Any family members not travelling may not be able to enter the airport at all, to keep crowd numbers low.

In-flight meals (pictured) could be a thing of the past, with tough new coronavirus guidelines saying they could contribute to the virus spreading

Security

Social distancing will be maintained, but this could prove difficult during busy periods.

All staff will be wearing masks, while security staff who perform checks on people will also be wearing face shields and gloves.

Staff will also have to regularly disinfect the trays used to scan hand luggage.

Officials suggest cutting down the hand baggage allowance to reduce contamination risk and speed up the boarding process.

This could mean discounts on hold luggage prices if customers agree to have nothing in the cabin.

Boarding and baggage claim

An automated sanitiser station may be introduced for customers to disinfect their hands as soon as they enter the aircraft.

A disinfectant-soaked mat may also be there for people to walk through, taking any harmful germs off their shoes.

If buses are usually used to take people to the plane, even more will be laid on.

At baggage claim, passengers will be asked to immediately leave the airport and meet friends and family outside, with no more gatherings inside arrivals.

Qantas (pictured on May 20 on a runway in Sydney) have already said they will carry on using the middle seat in planes

On board

Planes will be disinfected between flights, with trays also thoroughly wiped down.

Air filters could also be installed to clean the cabin air – and everyone will have to wear a mask.

With one mask only suitable to be used for around four hours, long-haul flyers may need to use several.

Planes could also be left with middle seats free, as has already been introduced in Malaysia and Indonesia.

But this is not the case in Europe or America, with that decision resting with the airlines themselves.

One toilet will be used by staff only, making it difficult for passengers – who will no longer be allowed to queue in the aisles.

European short-haul carrier easyJet has already announced an end to all its food service, with health officials recommending ‘reduced’ services.

It could also spell the end of on-board duty-free.

Duty free in airports (pictured in Sydney airport) will continue to run, but on-board services are likely to be stopped

Middle seats

Qantas has already ruled out leaving the middle seats free, despite those measures already being introduced in Indonesia, Malaysia and on Air New Zealand flights.

From June, Qantas won’t block out middle seats on domestic flights.

Instead, the airline is trying to keep customers apart on flights but without any guarantees it can do so.

Airline expert Geoffrey Thomas told the Australian Financial Review: ‘Using the middle seat is generally a pressing commercial reality.

‘And from what we’ve seen, aviation is absolutely safe; there has been no passenger-to-passenger transmission on any aeroplane, anywhere in the world.’

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly explained that aircraft ventilation made it safer than being in an ordinary closed space, such as an office or bus.

‘The ventilation on an aircraft, can make it safer than a closed room,’ he said.