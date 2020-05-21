Jimmys Post

How hoarders impacted noodle challenge

MasterChef’s student-friendly (with the exception of Poh’s lobster-infused masterpiece) immunity challenge had one glaring omission that any instant noodle connoisseur would have noticed.

When the trolley containing the mountain of shiny instant noodle packages was wheeled in for the contestants to “pimp”, viewers were shocked by the missing red and white branding of IndoMie Mi Goreng – the noodles every share house can safely say they have in their pantry by the end of the month.

As the episode aired, judge Melissa Leong explained why – and it turns out, it’s the fault of COVID-19 hoarders.

Given MasterChef was still filming when the pandemic first hit, according to Melissa, its pantry supplies were affected by the droves of panicked shoppers that descended on supermarkets to stock up on “essentials” including toilet paper, pasta and – evidently – Mi Goreng.

“Before anyone asks, there are no IndoMie Mi Goreng noodles on the table because: a) it was the very early stages of Covid and y’all bulk bought them out of circulation. b) we needed to challenge these talented contestants a little further than the OG,” Mel clarified.

Responding to the informative tweet, viewers ‘fessed up to hoarding the snack.

“Considering I still have 18 packets of them in my cupboard … It’s my fault,” one said.

“I have 7 packets, and 2 rolls of toilet paper … I know where my priorities lie,” another added.

Despite the wildly popular noodles missing from the challenge, Poh and Jess blew the judges away with their dishes.

Jess’s – a curried, soupy delight, and Poh’s – the seafood-filled creation of a “mad woman” (in Andy’s words) that somehow managed to work.

MasterChef: All Stars continues Sunday night at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

