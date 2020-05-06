How I Make Plant-Based Milk at Home for Only $0.50! • The Blonde Abroad

Almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk, rice milk, coconut milk—there are so many “alternative milks” out there…and that’s just a few of them! A few years ago, I decided I wanted to take measures to reduce waste in my home and one of the easiest ways for me to do that was to cut back on plastic and packaging by making my own dairy-free milk. I prefer to opt for alternative milk—usually almond—over dairy for several reasons: less waste, fewer chemicals, and overall better digestion, to boot. (Though don’t get me wrong, I love a good cheese!) However, focusing on ways that I could reduce waste and be more environmentally conscious at home was reason enough and so began my foray into the world of making alternative dairy-free milks at home! If you’ve thought about this idea before but didn’t know where to start or the concept scared you—I completely understand. So don’t you worry, I’m going to walk you through how I make my own alternative milk for 50 cents. Here is my beginner’s guide on how to make plant-based milk at home!

Why Make Alternative Milk at Home? I touched on this a little above, but one of my number one reasons for wanting to make my own nut milk at home was to reduce waste. In the past, I would quickly go through packages and cartons of almond milk and wasn’t too keen on how quickly both my trash and recycling cans were piling up. 51 trillion pieces of plastic are in the world’s oceans—and that’s just plastic. If you think that number is staggering, consider all the other paper packaging that piles up and where it comes from. While I know we can’t solve these issues overnight—every little bit helps and when we can make “easy” adjustments in our daily life, it’s much easier to make them stick. I knew there had to be a better way! While I had made the switch to store-bought almond milk in place of cow milk, I wasn’t too fond of how many chemicals and preservatives were pumped in to give it a longer shelf life. Did you know that some of the leading brands of store-bought almond milk only contain 2% of almonds? Ultimately what you’re paying for is water, sugar, carrageenan, sunflower lecithin, and the packaging. No thank you. My reasons for making my own alternative milk: less waste, less plastic, fewer chemicals, less expensive!

When sourcing ingredients, opt for organic!

Quality of Ingredients As with many things, the quality of ingredients is super important—especially if one of your reasons is to avoid pesticides and other chemicals. Almond Cow sells bulk organic ingredients for an affordable price. I definitely recommend them as a source of bulk ingredients. At the current moment, it looks like Almond Cow is sold out of their bulk organic ingredients, so I’ve listed a few other resources for you:

DIY Plant-Based Milk Recipes Since spending so much time at home and trying to reduce the number of trips out to the grocery store (along with many things being unavailable), making alternative milks at home has been a real saving grace! So, this might just be a good solution for you, too! Here are a few DIY recipes to try! (Don’t worry—it’s not as scary as it seems!) Homemade Almond Milk Ingredients: Instructions: After letting the almonds soak for 4-6 hours, drain and rinse them. Put the soaked almonds and 4 cups of fresh, filtered water into the blender. Blend until the almonds are as broken down as possible and the milk has a creamy looking consistency. Use a nut milk bag or cheesecloth to strain the almond milk—removing the pulp. Squeeze well to extract as much liquid as possible! Almond milk can be kept in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 4 days. (If you are freezing leftovers—these are good for about 3 months.) *Note: If you’d like to make this a bit sweeter, add in 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract, 2 pitted dates, and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil into the mix and blend! Turn on your JavaScript to view content Vanilla Hemp Milk Ingredients: 1 cup of hemp seeds

3 1/2 cups of filtered water

4 Medjool dates (pitted)

1/2 Teaspoon of vanilla extract

*No strainer necessary! Instructions: Combine all the ingredients in the blender and blend on high until smooth and creamy. Store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 5 days—if the ingredients begin to separate a little bit, just give the jar a light shake. *Note: Because hemp seeds naturally have a bit of a “grassy” flavor, the vanilla in this is really nice to combat it!

Oat Milk (Great for Coffee Creamer) Ingredients: Instructions: Combine ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth (about 15-20 seconds). Pour the milk through a strainer into a sealable container and store in the fridge for up to 5 days! Those recipes aren’t so scary, are they?