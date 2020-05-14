How Killing Eve’s Villanelle was inspired by The Tigress

Riaño was an assassin for armed leftist Basque oraganisation known as Eta

Killing Eve’s Villanelle might seem like a character removed from reality but she was in fact based on a real-life fearsome female assassin, according to her creator.

British writer Luke Jennings, who introduced Villannelle in four novellas that inspired the show, revealed he based the psychopathic assassin on hitwoman Idoia López Riaño, who killed 23 people on behalf of armed Basque separatist group ETA.

Riaño, who served 23 years in prison, was known as The Tigress thanks to her rumoured sexual prowess. She is said to have seduced policemen and had sex with them before killing their colleagues.

Speaking to in an interview for online literary festival Lyme Crime, Jennings revealed Riaño’s narcissism and ‘complete lack of empathy’ helped inform the character of Villanelle, who is played on screen by British actress Jodie Comer, 27.

Jennings explained he had read about Riaño’s killings in Spanish newspapers in the 1990s. ‘She killed 23 people, and she was clearly a psychopath and completely, completely without empathy,’ he said, according to The Times.

He was particularly struck by one account of The Tigress botching an assassination because she had become so distracted by her own reflection in a shop window.

‘At the key moment Idoia, who was supposed to be doing the killings, didn’t actually see him because she was so entranced with the window of a fashionable store and her own reflection in it.’

A streak of this can be seen in Villanelle, who often goes on high-end shopping sprees in between killings and showcases a dazzling array of outfits.

Riaño became one of the Basque Separatist group’s leading commandos during the 1980s after being recruited as a teenager.

She was responsible for a Madrid explosion that killed 12 Civil Guards in 1986, a car bomb that claimed five more later that year and gunned down several individual policemen and four soldiers. There was also an attempt on the life of a high court judge.

However despite her fearsome reputation, Riaño was said not to be able to resist seducing policemen ahead of a planned attack.

Her comrades were said to have tired of her behaviour, and pensioned her off to the south of France.

She was tracked down and arrested in 1994, and later extradited to Spain, where she was locked up for 1,500 years in 2003.

In 2011, while still in jail, Riaño was expelled from the group after publicly condemning the use of violence, and issuing an apology to the relatives of her victims.

Her announcement led to the Basque Political Prisoners Group (EPPK) removing her name from the roll call of ETA prisoners it distributes to its supporters.

They said she was persona non grata for ‘breaking with discipline’.