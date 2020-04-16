How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Celebrate Archie’s 1st Birthday In May Amidst Quarantine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie turns one on May 6. With the family in lockdown in Los Angeles, his party celebration plans have had to be altered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s little boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor will be spending his first birthday in May as an Angeleno, just like his mom was growing up. His parents officially stepped down as senior working members of the British Royal Family in March, and went on to move from to Vancouver, Canada to Meghan’s native Los Angeles. Due the coronavirus lockdown that went into effect in California on March 19, there will be a birthday party with just Archie and his parents on May 6. “Meghan and Harry will celebrate Archie’s first birthday as a family. Right now their priority is keeping Archie safe and healthy and doing what they can to help out during this worldwide crisis,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Before it became clear how serious this [pandemic] was, they were planning to be in the UK in May, and the idea was to do something with Archie’s cousins and grandparents and godparents all together there. But things have obviously changed and everything has been postponed,” our insider continues. The Los Angeles County Health Department has extended the “Safer At Home” social distancing order and lockdown through at least May 15, nine days after Archie turns one.

“When things do get back to normal, of course they will want to celebrate and a big priority will be taking Archie overseas to see Harry’s family. But at the moment the focus is on doing everything possible to help out [during this pandemic]. They’re devastated by what is happening right now in the world and want to help however they can,” our source adds.

For now, the couple has announced their new charitable foundation, which is partially named after their son. It’s called the Archewell Foundation, with the Greek word “arche” meaning “source of action.” It also gave a glimpse as to how they picked out Archie’s rather unusual name. The couple hopes to give more details about it once the coronavirus crisis becomes more under control. They said in a statement, “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic,” adding, “We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”