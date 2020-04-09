How Miley Cyrus Feels About Ex Liam Hemsworth’s New Romance 8 Months After Their Split

In the eight months since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split, she’s gone on to find love with Cody Simpson. We have how she feels about her ex’s romance with Gabriella Brooks.

After Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s sudden split in Aug. 2019, she went on to find romance less than two months later with Aussie singer Cody Simpson, 23. It took Liam a little but longer to get back in the saddle, but by Dec. 2019 he was spotted in the Sydney area on dates with model Gabriella Brooks, 23, and they’re still going strong. It totally doesn’t bother Liam’s now ex-wife Miley. “She doesn’t care who he dates because she only knows him and whatever makes him happy should make him happy. She knows he probably isn’t thinking about Cody or even her for that matter. But she just hopes that he is in a good place and that is all that really matters for when her thoughts lean towards Liam,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Miley has found a love with Cody that is really special and she feels that if she has been able to move on, that it is only fair for Liam to move on. She has so many great memories with Liam that she will always treasure. But the memories she is making with Cody now is where her head is at fully. It was a bit rough to deal with everything of the breakup and the fire, but now Miley is on the other end of it all and only hopes Liam is as well,” our insider continues.

“She is looking at the times we are all living right now and knows that people should be happy and that Liam should be happy. It is a waste of time to continue the struggle. Miley has healed and looks at things like this in a different light and she wants to be positive moving forward with anything that surrounds Liam. She can only hope that he is in a great place as well,” the source adds.

“Miley grew up in a lot of ways while she was with Liam and got to know who she was and what she wanted from a relationship. She has that with Cody and they have a really deep connection,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “Miley wishes nothing but the best for Liam and that he finds the same happiness in a partner as well. It’s water under the bridge at this point, and she learned a lot from that relationship. She would be happy for Liam to find love and a partner who wants the same things he wants too.”