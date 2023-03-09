'How Much Work Could You Accomplish if You Had the Perfect Executive Assistant?' – Prialto Offers Compelling Survey Results in 3rd Annual Executive Productivity Report

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prialto announced it had recently published the results of its 3rd annual Executive Productivity Report, offering an inside peer-to-peer glimpse into what 600 high-ranking executives are actually doing each day to maintain their productivity. Prialto is a managed virtual assistance service that provides scalable support for high-level executives throughout the U.S. and parts of Europe since 2009.

“We launched the Prialto Executive Productivity Report in 2019 as a way to let executives share their approaches to work,” said Eric Taussig, Founder and CEO of Prialto. “There is no shortage of productivity tips and hacks available online, but there is a dearth of intimate peer-to-peer knowledge sharing among executives on what they actually do each day to maintain productivity levels.”

Prialto – 2022 Report Highlights

The survey queried 600 high-earning (minimum $100K annual salary), high-ranking (director level and above) executives from across the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and Canada. Questions sought to get a fresh look at executive time management strategies, tools, and other productivity habits. Major findings from the survey include:

Compared to previous results in 2021, there were a few notable and surprising changes in this year’s numbers . Primarily, the use of virtual assistants went up by 10 percentage points in 2022, with executives more confident in their productivity.

. Primarily, the use of virtual assistants went up by 10 percentage points in 2022, with executives more confident in their productivity. 2022 also saw a 15-point drop in asking friends and colleagues for advice , and a 16-point drop in seeking productivity tips online.

, and a 16-point drop in seeking productivity tips online. Executives are valuing their time differently. 23% of executives asked believed that check-ins with direct reports were the best use of their time in 2022, a 9-point increase.

23% of executives asked believed that check-ins with direct reports were the best use of their time in 2022, a 9-point increase. Strategy meetings with colleagues and supervisors used to be valued highly , but that value dropped by 11 points in 2022, with only 36% of executives ranking it as the best use of their time.

, but that value dropped by 11 points in 2022, with only 36% of executives ranking it as the best use of their time. Symptoms of burnout dominate in 2022 , with more than 40% of respondents reporting a variety of major symptoms.

, with more than 40% of respondents reporting a variety of major symptoms. Other survey questions asked whether executives choose to work at home vs the office, the exact tools executives use to stay productive, and more details. For a full breakdown of these and other survey questions and results, please go online.

“Taken with previous surveys, this year’s data marks another milestone in the evolution of executive work pre-pandemic, mid-pandemic, and now as we are settling into a more normal rhythm,” said Eric Taussig. “Because the questions have changed given shifting circumstances, some results are comparable with previous years while other question results give us new insight. We find this report to be an extremely useful metric and plan to continue generating it annually as a way to understand ongoing trends in executive productivity.”

About Prialto – Managed Virtual Assistants for Busy Professional and Enterprise Teams

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Prialto connects businesses globally by providing the most talented and professional remote executive-assistant services and assistants in the industry. Services are continually optimized by U.S.-based Engagement Managers while Prialto hires, trains, and manages assistants rather than just matching contractors with employers. Ensuring continuity from assistant to assistant, Prialto offers support and enterprise-level security in its mission to positively amplify people – from every member who uses Prialto’s services to every person who delivers them. Learn more at: www.Prialto.com.

