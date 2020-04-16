How ‘My Corona’ made ‘Voice’ star Chris Mann the Weird Al of the COVID-19 era

Classical crossover singer Chris Mann is a showbiz veteran who has experienced multiple career highs and lows: He’s had a couple failed record label deals, his own PBS holiday special, and the title role in Phantom of the Opera, and he’s probably best known as a top four finalist from The Voice Season 2. “We’re just going to cut to the chase here. The music industry is a horrible place. The end,” he chuckles. “This is called the nine lives of the entertainment business — and we’re on number nine, I’m pretty sure.”

But no one, especially Mann, could have predicted how his “ninth life” would pan out. “Have I attempted a 20-year career as a legitimate artist? Yes. Did I set out to become viral-famous for singing into toilet paper? Well, no,” he laughingly tells Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume.

It all started about a month ago, when society went into shutdown mode and Mann’s upcoming concerts were canceled one by one. “It became, ‘Oh wait, my entire livelihood is based around crowds.’ I never even thought of it that way before,” he muses. It was in this panicked mindset that Mann “went to do that first grocery store run, where we all spent 400 bucks and bought everything we could, and I couldn’t get a goddamn parking space, I was afraid, I wasn’t used to the masks, I had gloves on, and I was so just uncomfortable with the whole thing.”

That night, after he unpacked his groceries and put his toddler son to bed, Mann decompressed by writing a spoof lyric to the Knack’s new wave hit “My Sharona,” now retitled “My Corona.” And the rest was history.

“I don’t know why I did it. I recorded it in GarageBand, recorded a video in one take on my iPhone using props that we just had lying around… I literally grabbed the basketball because the NCAA had just been canceled, and I grabbed the wipes and I grabbed the empty toilet paper rolls that were right there. And I put it up online, like I’ve done countless other times before [with other music videos]. And I walked away.

“Four days later, I had 20 million views. I was looking at [the numbers], like, ‘What in the actual f*** is going on? Is this happening?’ This had never happened before.”

As of this writing, “My Corona” has 22 million views on Facebook and more than 6 million on YouTube; its popularity no doubt has something to do with that catchy “I need toilet paper, toilet paper, toilet paper” refrain, which Mann, who used to dub in vocals for the Warblers on Glee, credits to his a cappella days. “I think that the reason my version went to the top is because I put something over that bassline which is such an iconic hook. I couldn’t leave it alone,” he laughs. “Just all of these lyrics are coming quite easily for me. I’m not overthinking it. So, ‘I need toilet paper’ — I don’t know, it rolls right off the tongue.”

Mann has since become sort of the “Weird Al” Yankovic of the coronavirus age, following up “My Corona” with such sheltering-in-place anthems as the “Vogue” parody “Stay Home” (which he filmed against a Delta flight blanket taped to his bathroom wall), the Lizzo spoof “Bored As Hell,” and a remake of Adele’s “Hello” retitled “Hello (From the Inside).” The latter is closing in on “My Corona’s” success, with 11 million YouTube views and about 10 million on Facebook.

“I didn’t see that one coming. This one for sure is the biggest globally,” Mann says of his Adele parody. “But I had just done the two uptempos, and I had a thought that since I am actually a singer, and that is what I do, it was time for a ballad.

“But really, I just wanted to go out to eat, and that’s pretty much where this entire song came from. I was like, ‘I’m really tired.’ Like, it was fun for a minute, this whole ‘let’s cook!’ thing, but then I was just, ‘I don’t want to. I really want someone else to make me something that they put their hands all over, and then I’m going to put that in my mouth.’ And so that’s where this song came from. It went to the bottom of the nastiest [foods] I want, which is queso dip from Chili’s that has brown speckles in it that are apparently meat. I wanted that so bad. And so, I sang about that to Adele’s heartbreaking melody.”

Mann’s next video will be an “Old Town Road” parody about the perils of homeschooling. “This one goes out to everyone parenting in quarantine. It’s time to acknowledge and address the s***show that is what we’re going through. So maybe moms and dads, while they’re day-drinking, can jam out.” He’s also toying with the idea of spoofing a song he once performed on The Voice, Coldplay’s “Viva La Vida,” or reworking Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” as another grocery-run anthem. (Sample lyric: “Take what’s left, take what’s left/Everything that’s left on the shelf, take what’s left.”)