How My Dad Became the Traveler I Once Was

In 2014, my daughter was born, and in 2016, my husband and I moved back from Mexico to Pittsburgh, where we have settled — sometimes reluctantly, sometimes uncertainly, sometimes happily. Abruptly, my travel days were curtailed. We go as frequently as we can to Oaxaca, where my husband’s family lives, and take road trips to visit national parks and out-of-state friends. But for the most part we are on our front porch drawing, or hiking in the local park, or at the bagel shop around the corner.

Meanwhile, my dad had suddenly taken flight. Last October, at age 67, he and my husband, Jorge, traveled together to Oaxaca while my 5-year-old daughter and I stayed behind. She had school; I had work. One day in the middle of their two-week trip, my husband texted me a photo of my dad. He was in one of his long-sleeved, butter-yellow hiking shirts and a white Tilley hat, leaning forward on one leg into a massive field of marigolds, waving a hand. He and Jorge were out roaming between villages during Day of the Dead, and Jorge had driven our rusty 1996 Range Rover down all manner of rutted, goat-crowded roads to get to this field. My dad looked thrilled. It was adorable. It was also strange and a little heartbreaking.

Ten years ago, that would’ve been me. I would’ve sent an email to my dad with a photo of myself atop an Andean mountain, or smiling with Jorge over cafe de olla at a desolate truck stop on the highway to Mexico City. Now, I receive these texts as I simmer rice on the stove, wash my daughter’s hair, fold socks.

I have come to inhabit the life my dad lived for 40 years: working, raising children, taking care of a house, trying to carve out little moments of grace in the everyday. Like him, I rise early and read poetry. Like him, I take our daughter on long weekend hikes. Like him, I duct-tape whatever and whenever possible, and drive my husband nuts by insisting that our 1974 Kelty tent is in perfectly good condition and why on earth spend $200 on a new tent? Unlike him, I work full-time on my writing, a precarious luxury he never had. In order to do so, and to be a mother as well, I’ve had to cut back on my travel.

This is a natural transition, more so than I’d like to admit: I am ultimately a cliché, the wild child in her 20s and the settled mom and career woman in her 30s. I am not as exceptional as I once believed. I am much more like my father than I imagined: I’ve always known we were kindred spirits in terms of worldview and political leaning and literary taste, but now I see how much my daily life aligns with his. How much I have fallen into step with who he was in the middle of his life.