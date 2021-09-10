How Online food delivery promotes local restaurants, African cuisines

Since covid-19 entered the global equation in the early part of 2020, business operations and other human activities have been reshaped to embrace digitalization.

The online community has thus continued to expand, as the majority of businesses strive for an online presence and customer reach.

Online food delivery market witnessed a boom in the heat of lockdown and social restrictions, a trend which appears to be gaining more traction by the day.

This growing popularity of fast food, coupled with the growing trend for convenience and value for money have opened up opportunities in the Nigeria food market. Local producers and restaurants have indeed embraced this evolution and reached new customers.

Online food delivery players like Jumia have also played a key role in shaping the supply chain and opening up the market to new entrants.

Adetunji Lanase, country manager Jumia Services, explained that Jumia Food is reaching customers across nine states of the federation. “We currently deliver meals across nine cities in Nigeria: Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Ilorin as well as key cities in the North: Kano Kaduna, and Minna. It is interesting to note that 95% of restaurants on Jumia Food are local brands. Nigerian meals and organic food are growing fast due to new demand for local and healthy food. But burger, pizza, chicken, African dishes and kebab are the most popular cuisines,” he said.

The most popular local food vendors on the Jumia Food platform in Nigeria are Chicken Republic, The Place, Sweet Sensation, Kilimanjaro and Drumstick. Also available on the Jumia platform is Sooya Bistro, owned by popular Nigerian pop singer, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W.

Speaking on how ecommerce has been supportive for business growth and reach, Head of Marketing The Place Restaurant, Ufuoma Ogeleka said “Our partnership with Jumia has consistently provided us with an opportunity to expand our existing customer base, attend to the dining needs of our customers at their convenience and in an efficient manner and reward our customers for continually trusting us.”

According to the year 2020 Jumia Food Index Report, customers order more from these platforms due to their affordable meals. “Chicken republic gives me an opportunity to use their Refuel Meal which is quite cheap when you look at the current market prices,” Said Sunkanmi Emmanuel, a Software Engineer who shops for food on the Jumia platform.

Online food delivery is fast becoming a lifestyle among the emerging middle class population, with many relying on having their hot meals and groceries delivered at their doorsteps, as against going out to offline retail stores to purchase.

The online marketplace is no doubt an influencing factor, boosting local food sales for restaurants, as new generations of Nigerian middle-class consumers are spending more money on food and grocery products, thereby helping to fuel growth in the market.

