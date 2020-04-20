How Parents Can Support College Students’ Online Learning

Dr. Julie Lumeng, who is a professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan, said, “Developmentally, a college student is supposed to be with their peers, not at home with their 50-year-old parents.” One of the most important things parents can do, she said, is give their children as many opportunities as possible to keep up with friends. “Being home is like a safe haven but they’re not accomplishing the developmental task of young adulthood.”

Her own daughter’s college friends, she said, are scattered in different time zones. “She said last week, do you mind if I skip dinner with the family and go hang out with my friends on Zoom and watch a movie on Netflix during dinner?,” Dr. Lumeng said. “I was like, oh my God, please skip dinner and go hang out with your friends, much more important than having dinner with your parents and younger siblings.”

The No. 2 request from my colleague’s group survey: students are “having difficulties adjusting to a schedule and being indoors, so be patient with balancing house chores and sleeping patterns.”

Dr. Lumeng also reminded parents that body rhythms shift in adolescence, and that there’s a biological reason college students are likely to fall into bed later and get up later in the morning. “That’s physiologically her sleep schedule, I’m going to respect it.”

Finally, it’s also important for parents to recognize that although students do recognize the larger tragedies this epidemic has brought about, they are also still saddened by the disruption in their own lives. The No. 3 request for parents from the class survey: “To be more understanding that they’re stressed.”

One wrote: “We are doing the best we can while having to maintain our academic standards in a completely different environment.”

“Be understanding of the grief their student may have for the upending of half a semester’s worth of plans and routines. This may be your student’s last semester with close friends, and they may have had exciting academic and extracurricular activities canceled.”