How Robert Pattinson Would Feel About Starring In Another ‘Twilight’ Movie After New Book Reveal

‘Midnight Sun,’ a re-telling of the ‘Twilight’ story from vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective, drops in August. But would Robert Pattinson ever reprise the role that made him famous?

There’s no telling if author Stephenie Meyer‘s new Twilight book will mean another installment of the uber popular film franchise. But, if Midnight Sun makes it onto the big screen, here’s how Robert Pattinson would feel about coming back.

A source close to the British-born actor told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, ”Rob is very proud to be connected with the Twilight franchise as it supplied so many forever memories for him personally and certainly helped his career through all the films and fandom that came from it but when it comes to the new book he hasn’t been given an advanced copy to know what other directions it may go besides obviously being about Edward’s perspective.”

“He would love to do something,” the source told HL, “and is not against coming back in some way but by the time that happens, if it were to happen he is also very realistic and knows that he might be way too old to do anything with it. But no decisions or discussions have obviously been addressed at all but he wouldn’t be surprised one bit to be offered something down the line in a few years and he will cross that road when it comes.”

Stephanie, 46, thrilled fans when she announced that Midnight Sun was coming and set for an Aug. 4, 2020 release date. The last book, Breaking Dawn, came in 2008, so it’s safe to say the loyal followers of Edward Cullen and his vampire friends are thirsty for more.

As fans know, the Twilight saga is told from the perspective of Bella Swan. Midnight Sun retells the original story from the point of view of vampire Edward Cullen. “While I was procrastinating some real editing work (I’m always at my most creative when procrastinating), I started to wonder how the first chapter of Twilight would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective,” Stephenie wrote on her website. “There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter.”

Surprisingly Midnight Sun was actually supposed to be published way back in 2008. Thats when the mega successful author first published a partial rough draft of the work on her website. But that’s as far as at ever went — until now.