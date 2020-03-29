How Skiing Through a Pandemic Can Create a Community Crisis

As winter sports resorts in North America closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, skiers and snowboarders began flocking to backcountry trails or to slopes where they could trek uphill and then take a downhill run. Though the activities are not forbidden, public officials have begun imploring the skiers and snowboarders to scale back.

The crowds not only add to the risk of spreading the virus, but they have also alarmed emergency workers in many mountain communities, who see an increased threat of avalanches and of severe injuries that can divert medical resources needed to cope with the pandemic.

A snowboarder near Telluride, Colo., was seriously injured on Tuesday in what officials described as a human-triggered avalanche, necessitating the deployment of a search and rescue team.

“We had more than 30 people involved in that rescue, 30 people who would otherwise not be together at all,” Tor Anderson, one of the rescuers with San Miguel County Search and Rescue, said. “When you think about everyone involved — the helicopter pilot, the local residents who showed up to help — this is totally unnecessary contact because someone made a bad decision.”