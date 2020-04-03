How Tech’s Lobbyists Are Using the Pandemic to Make Gains

In some cases, groups or lobbyists representing companies like Google and Facebook have pursued changes, like the delay in California’s privacy law enforcement, that they were already hoping for before the pandemic. Others representing companies such as Amazon have asked for regulatory changes to benefit their businesses where demand is now soaring because of the outbreak.

“It’s certainly opportunistic,” said Daniel Auble, the senior researcher at the Center for Responsive Politics, a research organization that tracks money in politics. “Everybody’s searching for every way that they can get some kind of assistance, whether it’s cash or delaying a regulation that will cost them money to implement, and may or may not have an effect on their performance during the crisis in essential ways.”

While many industries rocked by the virus have recently asked Congress for direct financial assistance, tech companies’ requests are striking because Silicon Valley has not suffered from the same devastation as businesses in areas like travel or retailing.

Instead, tech services are increasingly in demand as millions of people work and socialize from home to avoid being infected by the coronavirus. Amazon orders have soared so much that the company has put a priority on shipping essential items like soap, food and toilet paper. Google has provided temporary free access to some of its remote work tools. And Facebook’s traffic has surged.

“Amazon, Google and Facebook are very well positioned,” said John Blackledge, a tech analyst at Cowen, adding that the companies have substantial cash reserves to weather an economic downturn.