How ‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter Weber ended up quarantined with contestant Kelley Flanagan

The pair have been staying safer at home — together — and Weber is explaining why.

“Obviously, the show happened and it didn’t work out for us,” the 28-year-old pilot said. “Over the Super Bowl, I was in Miami and I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with my brother and I ran into her on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

He said he was out a few weeks ago with other with other members of the “Bachleor” franchise, Dylan Barbour and Devin Harris, when he texted “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Kristian Haggerty to see if she wanted to come too.

Haggerty joined them, bringing Flanagan along, Weber said.

We chat, we end up hanging out and that’s when I got her number,” he said. “We started to communicate and just stay in touch.”

He said Flanagan has always been supportive of him, which is why he decided to go to Chicago and spend some time with her.

“This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff,” Weber said. “And it kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well and had really good chemistry.”

But while he said they “enjoy each other’s company,” Weber denied that he and Flanagan were a couple — at least at the moment.

“We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course,” Weber said. “I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship.”