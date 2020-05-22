How the coronavirus pandemic is changing the pornography industry

In an average month, Alex Jett stars in and directs 15 to 20 sex scenes for pornographic films. But with a March 15 moratorium on the adult entertainment industry because of COVID-19, the 30-year-old Californian has been working remotely, shooting home videos with his three roommates, also adult performers, as freelance projects.

Just as in Hollywood, the coronavirus pandemic has stopped production of the multibillion-dollar porn industry, pushing performers into dual roles as star-director in DIY home content, ironically while the demand for XXX-films increases with home isolation, according to statistics from the website PornHub. Taking into account mask and social-distance requirements, performers, whose incomes depend on physical contact and exposure to bodily fluids, wonder when — and if — it will be safe to work again.

“[Right now], I don’t even know how you shoot porn without it being insanely high risk,” Jett tells Yahoo Entertainment, later adding, “There’s a lot of panic in the industry, more so for production than performers, who have other avenues of generating revenue … basically, all you need is a cell phone and you can make money if you’re attractive and well-known.”

From what we understand about COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus pathogen, it’s spread through respiratory droplets from sneezing, coughing or talking, or by touching a contaminated surface and then touching the eyes, mouth or nose (though the CDC recently noted it “does not spread easily” through surface contact). However, sex as a conduit is pending — a small Fertility and Sterility study of 34 men with mild COVID-19 symptoms did not show traces of the virus SARS-CoV-2 in semen. But a JAMA Network Open study of 38 semen samples from men hospitalized with the virus found six that contained SARS-CoV-2. But the small sample size suggests more studies are needed “about virus shedding, survival time and concentration in semen,” wrote the study authors.

The porn industry’s best defense against the coronavirus might be its commitment to safer sex — in California’s San Fernando Valley, where many adult films are shot, the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health requires that employees (although not independent contractors) wear condoms and that cleaning crews wear gloves. Sex performers also undergo mandatory STD testing every two weeks, thanks to the Performer Availability Scheduling Services (PASS), created in the late 1990s by former adult film actress Sharon Mitchell and administered by the adult industry trade association Free Speech Coalition (FSC).

Silhouetted adult film actors present an award during the 2017 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas. As for the 2021 event, says AVN’s CEO, “The safety of every individual attending the AVN Show is of the highest importance.” (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) More

Test results are stored in a centralized database that indicates negative scores with green checks and positives or missed appointments with red Xs. Quickly, and without viewing personal health information, producers learn who has work clearance and performers have peace of mind about their scene partners. According to Mike Stabile, FSC director of communications, PASS has greatly increased the number, quality and frequency of tests.

“If someone tested positive for HIV, the whole industry would shut down,” Stabile tells Yahoo Entertainment. The database would also be removed to signal unsafe working conditions. There have been 15 shutdowns since 2004, when a performer tested HIV positive after traveling abroad, “a major turning point for the industry,” says Stabile. “The [business] shifted to a condom-only protocol for about a year, while the system was reconfigured to make it more effective and safer. Since then, there have been a few cases where performers have tested positive, but none have been related to work on PASS-regulated sets.”

PASS is currently active to allow performers to shoot from home with live-in partners — and because, as Stabile points out, COVID-19 is not an STD. “We didn’t want to compound one public health crisis with another,” he explains.