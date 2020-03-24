How These 7 Women Are Finding Comfort at Home | Goop
Maybe it’s a feel-better coffee ritual done in a slinky pair of pajamas. Or a stress-busting bath to melt your tension away. Or even a swig of Sancerre in a fancy-occasion glass to salute the end of a WFH day. There’s a sweet science to staying in. (And—hint—it doesn’t involve refreshing the news at all hours of the day.)
All we know is we’re all trying to adapt to this new normal together—while also supporting others from afar (more on that here). Which is why we asked several women to share what they’re doing, how they’re dealing, and better yet, what luxuriously cozy items they’re doing it all in.
Photo courtesey of Stephanie Stanley
athena calderone
Live Beautiful author and interior designer
“I have been fortunate enough to escape the city to retreat with my family to Amagansett. And thus far, I’ve been cooking a lot and shooting content to share with my followers. I’ve also been using this time to reconnect with myself and my family—whether it’s reading poetry, taking baths, or doing long beach walks with my six-month-old puppy, Tuco. Honestly, he has been a lifesaver throughout these scary times—helping me connect, be in nature, and just be a bit more tender and playful!”
-
Vintner’s Daughter
ACTIVE TREATMENT ESSENCE
goop, $225
SHOP NOW
“I’ve been using the Vintner’s Daughter serum for years now, and this new active treatment is a dream for skin. The scent alone is intoxicating and the results are even better—truly transformative, with a much-needed dose of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid.”
-
Summerill & Bishop x goop
S&B CLASSIC RED WINE GLASS
goop, $20
SHOP NOW
“What would isolation be without a splash of red wine? Not nearly as cozy! Joking aside, these are the wine glasses I use at home—and I’m obsessed with their elegant, vintage-looking shape.”
-
Athena Calderone
LIVE BEAUTIFUL
Athena Calderone, $35
SHOP NOW
“Sometimes it’s the little things (like a dreamy glossy to flip through) that will keep you feeling inspired.”
-
Co
V-NECK SPLIT-HEM SWEATER
goop, $725
SHOP NOW
“For comfy time, there is nothing more luxurious than cashmere. And you know what? We all deserve a little decadence right now.”
-
Morihata
WASHABLE LEATHER ROOM SHOES SLIPPERS
goop, $196
SHOP NOW
“I’m all about a chic slipper around the house—I especially love how streamlined these are, since I’m not a fan of bulky slippers. Or being barefoot, really.”
djuna bel
STYLIST
“I keep reading stories about using isolation time to dive inward, find a new hobby, and organize your life—which I find hilarious as a mom of a toddler. There’s no me time, but there’s plenty of we time—and that’s actually been really fun. We’ve been spending a lot of time organizing. To get our son Fox involved, my husband and I now call it treasure hunting. (Suddenly a wine thermometer you never knew you had doubles as a very cool laser beam.) I’ve also mastered some kid-friendly beverages that I can sneak all the heathy, immune-boosting supplements into. And we’ve started capitalizing on Fox’s nap time to carve out yoga time: Sky Ting is offering some great online streaming classes right now.”
-
Sun Potion
MACUNA PRURIENS
goop, $47
SHOP NOW
“I’m a huge Sun Potion fan. This is an amazing nervous-system-supporting method you can easily pop into your morning coffee, tea, or smoothie routine. I like to think of this as a magical mood dust—and let’s be honest, now is as good a time as any to double down on that.”
-
goop Beauty
g.tox ULTIMATE DRY BRUSH
goop, $20
SHOP NOW
“Now is the time to bump up your routine with a dry-brushing practice—plus, it’s a great way to give yourself a lymphatic massage…doesn’t that sound sexy?”
-
Madeline Thompson
JASPER CARDIGAN AND TIC TOC PANTS
goop, $495 and $465
SHOP NOW
“What’s better than a cashmere sweatsuit? Especially one that’s cozy enough to wear inside (for a few days at a time) and chic enough to wear outdoors (but not at the market—you should really only wear something you can wash easily).”
-
Olivia von Halle
LILA NARCISSA SILK LONG-SLEEVE PAJAMA SET
goop, $480
SHOP NOW
“Not going to lie, I’ve been living in pajamas for the past four days—so why not make them the chicest pajamas you can find?”
Claire oshlan
Dada Daily founder and CEO
“At first, I was reveling in the idea of no makeup, no shoes, no skirts—heck! No waistbands, all muumuus, stretchy pants, leggings… But I shut that down fairly quickly. I realized that my mindset, mood, and ability to use this time not only to become a better mother, wife, and person but to be as productive as possible starts with my morning mentality. William McRaven famously said, ‘If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. And by the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed.’ I think you can apply the same logic to getting dressed. So this is my style for staying home—let’s call it ‘curated comfort chic.’”
-
Dada Daily
SNACK SAMPLER
Dada Daily, $35
SHOP NOW
“When you snack—because when you’re home all day, all you want to do is snack—make sure it’s delicious and healthy. Dada snacks are vegan as well as gluten- and dairy-free, and they have no added sugars or hidden ingredients. Each bag of cauliflower popcorn or crispy almond butter Brussels sprouts is filled with delicious spins on traditional veggies and…not much else. The Dada dark chocolate is also a favorite—zero grams of sugar, unbelievably satisfying taste, and has schisandra berry in it to help deal with stress (something we all need right now!).”
-
G. Label
JAIMEE PUFF-SLEEVE POLO SWEATER
goop, $595
SHOP NOW
-
Jejia
NORMA PANTS
goop, $348
SHOP NOW
“I love a pant that can go anywhere and be anything—and these wide-legs can be teamed with something as simple as a T-shirt or as polished as a polo and still be comfortable and game for any situation.”
-
Birkenstock
ARIZONA SHEARLING
goop, $150
SHOP NOW
“One thing I know to be true: Your shoes should be as comfy as your bed.”
Vanessa Hong
influencer and host of Vanessa Wants to Know
“Since the quarantine took effect, I’ve begun doing IG Live series and FaceTiming with a lot of friends. Every week, I plan on highlighting a new guest, where we talk about life in the time of COVID-19, coping mechanisms, tools, and so much more. Also, every day at 8:30 a.m. ET I host a guided meditation, where I sit with my followers and guide them through pranayama breathwork using mantra and stillness. I’ve also been watching hidden gem movies on Netflix, like Yeh Ballet and Olmo and The Seagull. Also, I plan on rewatching a few Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks movies, like You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle. As far as listening, I’ve got lots of good podcasts in rotation: On Being, The Daily, Bon Appétit, Cherry Bombe…and if you fancy a listen, my podcast—Vanessa Wants to Know, too.”
-
Incausa
PALO SANTO WOOD HAND-PRESSED INCENSE
goop, $12
SHOP NOW
“Smells and scents are everything! I like to use palo santo to clear space, rebalance my mind, and fill the room with good vibes while I journal or do virtual yoga with my teachers from @lighthouseyogaschool.”
-
goop Beauty
GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
goop, $125/$112 with subscription
SHOP NOW
“I use this delicate exfoliator a couple of times a week and follow it with strong serums for extra absorption—it’s one of goop’s true hero products!”
-
Slip
black eye mask
goop, $50
SHOP NOW
“In the spirit of self-care, I’ve been sleeping a lot, dry brushing, and doing self-massage. Sleep is super important during stressful times like these—the silk on this eye mask is super dreamy and delicate and won’t irritate the eyes.”
-
G. Label
LEE RIB TANK
goop, $195
SHOP NOW
-
Skin
melinda CROP PANT
goop, $225
SHOP NOW
“Right now, I’m all about being comfy. Whether doing mediation or a yoga flow or cleaning my house, I need pieces that can move with me throughout the day.”
Maria Duenas Jacobs
Super Smalls founder
“The world is a crazy place right now, so I’m streamlining wherever I can. In these coming weeks, I plan to build up a comfy uniform filled with matching loungewear and jumpsuits—it’s a no-brainer!”
-
Super Smalls
BIG PRESENTATION MEGA JEWELRY SET
Super Smalls, $39
SHOP NOW
“Our Super Smalls bestselling Big Presentation Mega set is a sparkly pick-me-up guaranteed to make your littles smile.”
-
goop Beauty
“THE MARTINI” EMOTIONAL DETOX BATH SOAK
goop, $35
SHOP NOW
“Anything that helps anxiety, like a good, hot soak, is a yes in my book.”
-
Nili Lotan
NOLAN PANTS AND CALLIE ZIP-UP HOODIE
goop, $295 and $275
SHOP NOW
“I love this sweatsuit. When it matches, it feels more intentional—and more like a ‘look’ that also happens to be just as comfy as pajamas.”
-
Olivia von Halle
LILA PAJAMA SET
goop, $525
SHOP NOW
“There is nothing wrong with getting a little fancy for bed…😉”
Amanda hearst
Maison de Mode and Well Beings cofounder
“I’ve been puzzling a ton these past few days, and I’m also revisiting a few of my New Year’s resolutions, like learning Norwegian (my husband is Norwegian). I even ordered us yoga mats, so we’ve been doing a lot of couples yoga indoors, which I never thought he’d be into, but he is!”
-
Tata Harper
REVITALIZING BODY OIL
goop, $115
SHOP NOW
“My skin is super dry, so I’m always on the lookout for the best hydrating products in the game. In terms of body oils, this one is my absolute favorite—it smells amazing, keeps my skin super moisturized, and has eco-friendly cred. Fun fact: Back when I was an editor at Marie Claire, I visited Tata Harper’s farm in Vermont and saw not only where her products are made but what they’re made from—and I one thousand percent trust and love her natural, organic beauty line.”
-
Bala Bangles
BANGLES
goop, $49
SHOP NOW
“I go to Pilates every other day, which really helps with my anxiety. It’s been tricky not having that outlet. So now it’s time to self-motivate: I downloaded a yoga and Pilates app called Glo, and I’ve ordered these wrist weights to intensify the workouts a bit.”
-
Maison de Mode
SANTICLER COLLECTION
Maison de Mode, $148 and up
SHOP NOW
“My company Maison de Mode is dedicated to sustainable fashion, and so am I. I just went on a trip with my animal welfare charity, Well Beings, to Bolivia, and I lived in these tees and sweaters—the shapes are exceptionally flattering and also quite durable, which are two issues I’ve often encountered with other eco-minded brands in the past.”
-
Stella McCartney
SWEATER
goop, $1,235
SHOP NOW
“I’m currently reading Jonathan Safran Foer’s book We Are the Weather—which Stella McCartney happened to design a capsule collection around. Needless to say, I’m psyched to get the sweater!”
-
Coyuchi
ROBE
goop, $98
SHOP NOW
“I already mostly work from home, so a lot of my day-to-day wardrobe consists of workout gear and loungewear. The challenge for me is finding pieces that are sustainable. Honestly, this is the first robe I’ve found that’s both comfortable and made from 100 percent organic cotton—so thanks, GP, for checking those two boxes while I WFH!”
denise vasi
digital entrepreneur and Maed founder
“Everything feels a bit crazy at the moment. One tactic that’s been working well for my family is switching gears with the kids. My husband and I both own and operate our own businesses, so one of us is always on duty for a few hours while the other knocks out calls and emails, then we switch. It’s been a sanity-saver so far. My focus right now is to adjust my team to this new remote culture; provide helpful, entertaining content on maed.co; keep my toddler overly entertained with art projects and practicing her writing and spelling; and all the while ensure my eight-month-old stays put (I’m failing at that one). There’s also plenty of snack-making and for some reason we find ourselves cooking a whole bunch of soups. Soups are comforting, right? We especially love this Vegan Cashew Tomato Soup recipe from goop.”
-
Westman Atelier
lip suede
goop, $85
SHOP NOW
“A red lip is my signature. I bought this prequarantine days at goop Lab in Brentwood and am truly obsessed. The quality is incredible, having multiple color options in one palette is amazing, and the packaging itself is truly irresistible. I love that this brand represents everything I stand for: clean, sexy, and modern!”
-
G. Label
SILVEIRA RUFFLE SHIRT
goop, $275
SHOP NOW
“I feel my best when I dress up for the day, even if my home has also become my office. This ruffle shirt adds some flare to a basic white tee and works as well with casual jeans as it does dressed up with a skirt or tailored pants.”
-
Madeleine Thompson
BRINA CARDIGAN
goop, $520
SHOP NOW
“Cozy, colorful, classic—this cardigan is what working-from-home dreams are made of. It’s a bright spot in and otherwise gloomy moment.”