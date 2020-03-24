How These 7 Women Are Finding Comfort at Home | Goop

Maybe it’s a feel-better coffee ritual done in a slinky pair of pajamas. Or a stress-busting bath to melt your tension away. Or even a swig of Sancerre in a fancy-occasion glass to salute the end of a WFH day. There’s a sweet science to staying in. (And—hint—it doesn’t involve refreshing the news at all hours of the day.)

All we know is we’re all trying to adapt to this new normal together—while also supporting others from afar (more on that here). Which is why we asked several women to share what they’re doing, how they’re dealing, and better yet, what luxuriously cozy items they’re doing it all in.

Photo courtesey of Stephanie Stanley athena calderone Live Beautiful author and interior designer “I have been fortunate enough to escape the city to retreat with my family to Amagansett. And thus far, I’ve been cooking a lot and shooting content to share with my followers. I’ve also been using this time to reconnect with myself and my family—whether it’s reading poetry, taking baths, or doing long beach walks with my six-month-old puppy, Tuco. Honestly, he has been a lifesaver throughout these scary times—helping me connect, be in nature, and just be a bit more tender and playful!”

djuna bel STYLIST “I keep reading stories about using isolation time to dive inward, find a new hobby, and organize your life—which I find hilarious as a mom of a toddler. There’s no me time, but there’s plenty of we time—and that’s actually been really fun. We’ve been spending a lot of time organizing. To get our son Fox involved, my husband and I now call it treasure hunting. (Suddenly a wine thermometer you never knew you had doubles as a very cool laser beam.) I’ve also mastered some kid-friendly beverages that I can sneak all the heathy, immune-boosting supplements into. And we’ve started capitalizing on Fox’s nap time to carve out yoga time: Sky Ting is offering some great online streaming classes right now.”

Claire oshlan Dada Daily founder and CEO “At first, I was reveling in the idea of no makeup, no shoes, no skirts—heck! No waistbands, all muumuus, stretchy pants, leggings… But I shut that down fairly quickly. I realized that my mindset, mood, and ability to use this time not only to become a better mother, wife, and person but to be as productive as possible starts with my morning mentality. William McRaven famously said, ‘If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. And by the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed.’ I think you can apply the same logic to getting dressed. So this is my style for staying home—let’s call it ‘curated comfort chic.’”

Vanessa Hong influencer and host of Vanessa Wants to Know “Since the quarantine took effect, I’ve begun doing IG Live series and FaceTiming with a lot of friends. Every week, I plan on highlighting a new guest, where we talk about life in the time of COVID-19, coping mechanisms, tools, and so much more. Also, every day at 8:30 a.m. ET I host a guided meditation, where I sit with my followers and guide them through pranayama breathwork using mantra and stillness. I’ve also been watching hidden gem movies on Netflix, like Yeh Ballet and Olmo and The Seagull. Also, I plan on rewatching a few Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks movies, like You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle. As far as listening, I’ve got lots of good podcasts in rotation: On Being, The Daily, Bon Appétit, Cherry Bombe…and if you fancy a listen, my podcast—Vanessa Wants to Know, too.”

Maria Duenas Jacobs Super Smalls founder “The world is a crazy place right now, so I’m streamlining wherever I can. In these coming weeks, I plan to build up a comfy uniform filled with matching loungewear and jumpsuits—it’s a no-brainer!”

Amanda hearst Maison de Mode and Well Beings cofounder “I’ve been puzzling a ton these past few days, and I’m also revisiting a few of my New Year’s resolutions, like learning Norwegian (my husband is Norwegian). I even ordered us yoga mats, so we’ve been doing a lot of couples yoga indoors, which I never thought he’d be into, but he is!”

denise vasi digital entrepreneur and Maed founder “Everything feels a bit crazy at the moment. One tactic that’s been working well for my family is switching gears with the kids. My husband and I both own and operate our own businesses, so one of us is always on duty for a few hours while the other knocks out calls and emails, then we switch. It’s been a sanity-saver so far. My focus right now is to adjust my team to this new remote culture; provide helpful, entertaining content on maed.co; keep my toddler overly entertained with art projects and practicing her writing and spelling; and all the while ensure my eight-month-old stays put (I’m failing at that one). There’s also plenty of snack-making and for some reason we find ourselves cooking a whole bunch of soups. Soups are comforting, right? We especially love this Vegan Cashew Tomato Soup recipe from goop.”