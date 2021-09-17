Adding music to Instagram stories is all the rage, but did you know you could add music on Snapchat, too?

Adding music to Snapchats is easy and can add a certain je ne sais quoi to your usual selfies. Whether you’re looking to spice up your Snapchat streaks or prove to your friends that you’re edgy via your Snapchat stories, adding music can make all the difference.

Follow the steps below to add music to a Snapchat.

How to add music to a Snapchat:

1. Open Snapchat

2. Take your Snapchat

3. Tap the music icon

Tap the music icon.

Credit: screenshot: snapchat

4. Search for the song you want to add to your Snapchat

Search for the song you want to add to your Snapchat.

Credit: screenshot: snapchat

Mashable found that the search function didn’t work very well and that the music available was limited. We searched over ten songs before giving up and searching by artist.

5. Tap the song you want to add it to your Snapchat

6. Drag the music to adjust the part of the song featured in your Snapchat

Use the bar at the bottom to adjust what part of the song is in your Snapchat.

Credit: screenshot: snapchat

7. Tap the checkmark to add it to your Snapchat

When your satisfied with the section of the song, tap the checkmark.

Credit: screenshot: snapchat

8. Drag the song tag to place it in its desired location

You can drag the song icon.

Credit: screenshot: snapchat

9. Send it off!