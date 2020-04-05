How to Bring the Outdoors Indoors • The Blonde Abroad

While social distancing is keeping us pretty darn cooped up, that doesn’t mean your life needs to be devoid of greenery! Yes, many national parks are closing, and in some places, you are restricted from relaxing in the park (but it’s for our own good and the safety of others!). I shared a bit about managing stress, my favorite comfies to lounge in at home, tips for curing wanderlust during these times, and how to support small businesses and creatives, and things to buy and use (to stay sane) during isolation… But now it’s all about bringing the outdoors IN! I know a lot of us feel pretty uprooted right now—with many plans changed or canceled—but I truly believe now is the time to give yourself grace, turn inward, and find other ways to flourish amidst the chaos. That said, there are numerous ways to bring a bit of nature-based self-care into these times. Looking to add some greenery to the “new normal”?

Take a Camping Trip In your backyard…or balcony! Okay, so you might not need everything on my campsite packing gear list, but you can still pretend like you’re going on an epic camping trip, right? Find a playlist or station with sounds of nature (a babbling brook, bird songs, the pitter-patter of rain), set up your tent, read by the light of a lantern, and cozy up in your sleeping bag. Don’t have a backyard or a balcony? No worries! Set up a tent or fort in your living room. The more pillows and throws, the better! Bonus points if you surround yourself with all the plants, pour something yummy into your fave camping mug, and make s’mores!

Hang Out with House Plants Have you been wanting to turn your space into a greenhouse? Find a few plants you can propagate and set up a series of snips to grow along your windowsill. See if any of your plants need repotting, and prune off any of the dying bits to encourage new growth. Don't have any plants at the moment? Snag some pots, dirt, and seeds off of Amazon and get planting! It's a fun project to see how your little sprouts grow each and every day.

Invest in a Tower Garden Want to grow your own veggies but don’t have a ton of space? Consider investing in a hydroponic tower garden—it doesn’t require soil, but rather your produce grows upward in a self-watering garden. So you can grow fresh food virtually anywhere!

Get Creative and Crafty Have you been itching to do something creative? Skillshare offers so many cool classes to help you with techniques. For a fun way to incorporate nature, find a gorgeous landscape or inspiring nature photo and create your version of it with paints and pens! Can you imagine a pretty watercolor painting of florals or the forest? Find inspiration here: The World’s Best Destinations to See Flowers and 20 Photos to Inspire Your Next Outdoor Adventure.

Create a Living Wall Looking for a fun house project to occupy your time? Bringing plants indoors and surrounding yourself with lush greenery can be seriously soothing. You can create your own “living wall” replete with ferns, a variety of shrubs, and hanging plants. Succulents can be a great option here, too, as they don’t require a ton of maintenance.

Immerse Yourself in Nature Documentaries + Books Escape into another world through the magic of literary and film! While I love tangible books, Kindle is perfect for right now as you can download books at the touch of a button and don’t have to wait for a delivery. While local bookstores and libraries might be closed, there are tons of online resources and online libraries with a range of masterpieces. Along with books, there is a copious amount of nature documentaries where you can delve into all the wonders of this world. Netflix has a number of these documentaries like Our Planet, so take your pick!

Delve Into Nature Photos Do you have a bunch of photos from your last outdoor adventure that are waiting to be edited? Now is the time to cull, fine-tune your editing style (check out my TBA presets!), and reflect on all the wonderful memories of being surrounded by the outdoors. Have a fave or two? Why not get them printed and framed for your space? Make a Seasonal Meal I’m all for locally-sourced and seasonal foods. While many farmers markets’ might be shut down at the moment, you can still pick out seasonal produce from the market and craft a tasty + fresh meal! Want to incorporate a bit of culture into your cuisine? Check out these local foods from different countries for ideas!

Take a Nature-Themed Course Many platforms online are offering a range of free courses right now. You could learn about identifying different plants in nature, mycology, sustainable design, and so much more!

Fill Up Your Senses Are you craving the crisp scent of fresh pine, the floral sweetness of jasmine, or the smell of a campfire? Bring on the candles that smell like the outdoors, test a series of perfume samples (Sephora has some great small discovery sets just for this), and fire up the incense.

Incorporate Natural Elements Looking to overhaul your interior and truly want your space to reflect nature? I would suggest creating a Pinterest board with all the things you love first and go from there. A few ways to bring nature into your home—use elements found in nature for your décor. Think raw wood, rattan chairs, natural fibers (wicker, hemp, jute), add in beachy baskets or lampshades, stone or clay pots, and focus on natural colors and hues that are calming for you.

Bring on the Botanical Prints Botanical prints of bees, plants, and all sorts of flora and fauna work well in so many different spaces. My suggestion: frame them in wood and then mix them together with a "living wall" for a true outdoorsy feeling.