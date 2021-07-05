Fun fact: Alexa can speak in a variety of languages and accents that you have access to on your Alexa app.

You can change Alexa’s voice settings just for kicks, sure. But the voice settings also come in handy if you have a family member or friend who speaks another language and needs to be able to use the Alexa system. Whether for practicality or just for fun, here’s how to change Alexa’s voice settings:

Open the Alexa app. Tap “More” (the three lines icon). Select “Settings.” Select your “Device Settings.” You’ll see all of your Alexa devices on the next screen. Select the device you want to change. Select “Language.” You can then select the language and/or accent you want Alexa to speak in. Pick your preference, and tap “OK.”