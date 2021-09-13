Have you realized that you have the same password for everything and want to fix that? Or maybe your Facebook account has been compromised. Or maybe another account of yours has been hacked!

Regardless of your reasoning, if you need to get some tighter security on your accounts, changing your Facebook password is a great place to start.

Changing your Facebook password is an easy process. The steps you need to take to change your Facebook password via the app differs slightly from the desktop version, but we’ll walk you through both.

Follow these steps to change your Facebook password.

How to change your Facebook password on the Facebook app

1. Open the Facebook app

2. Tap the three lines in the lower right corner

Tap the three lines.

Credit: Screenshot: facebook

3. Scroll down and tap “Settings & Privacy”

Tap “Settings & Privacy.”

Credit: Screenshot: facebook

4. Tap “Settings”

Tap “Settings.”

Credit: screenshot: facebook

5. Tap “Security and Login”

Tap “Security and Login.”

Credit: screenshot: facebook

6. Tap “Change Password” under the “Login” heading

Tap “Change Password.”

Credit: screenshot: facebook

7. Type in your current password and your new password. Confirm your new password and tap “Update Password.”

Follow the steps to change your password.

Credit: screenshot: facebook

How to change your Facebook password on desktop

2. Select the gray triangle in the upper right corner

Select the gray triangle to access settings.

Credit: screenshot: facebook

3. Select “Settings & Privacy”

Select “Settings & Privacy.”

Credit: screenshot: facebook

4. Select “Settings”

Select “Settings.”

Credit: screenshot: facebook

5. Select “Security and Login” on the right side of the screen

Select “Security and Login.”

Credit: screenshot: facebook

6. Select “Change Password” under “Login”

Select “Change Password.”

Credit: screenshot: facebook

7. Type in your current password and your new password. Confirm your new password and select “Save Changes.”

Select “Save Changes” to change your password.

Credit: screenshot: facebook

There you have it! Those are all the necessary steps to change your password. Now, just make sure it is a good one.