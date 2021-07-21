If you moved and need to update your default home address in your phone to stop getting directions to and from your old address, keep reading. We’ll go over how how to change your home address on Google Maps.

But first: Google Maps is that online map app from Google that allows you to get directions to and from wherever’d like and predicts traffic patterns to make getting there as seamless as possible.

In order to avoid the hassle of having to type in your address every time you want to get directions home on Google Maps, you should add your home address.

Having your home address stored in Google Maps makes it super easy for you to get directions home. You can also save your work address and other places you frequent in Google Maps to further streamline getting directions.

Here’s how to add your home address and how to change your home address on Google Maps.

How to add your home address to Google Maps:

1. Open Google Maps.

2. Select “Saved.”

Select “Saved” to begin the process of adding your home address.

Credit: screenshot: Google

3. Select “Labeled.”

Click “Labeled” to add your home address.

Credit: screenshot: Google

4. Select “Home.”

Select “Home” to add your address.

Credit: screenshot: Google

5. Enter your address.

Once your home address is set, it will come up as an option whenever you go to search for something in the app.

Where to find your home address once it is added.

Credit: sCreenshot: Google

How to change your address on Google Maps:

1. Open Google Maps.

2. Select “Saved.”

3. Select “Labeled.”

4. Select the three gray dots next to your home address.

5. Select “Edit home.”

Select “Edit Home” to change your home address.

Credit: screenshot: Google

6. Enter your new address.

Now that you know how to change your address in Google Maps, there’s nothing stopping you from moving. Right?