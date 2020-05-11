How to check your employer received Covid-19 UIF funding?

Unibisco is the first company to be exposed as having allegedly failed to disburse money claimed from the Unemployment Insurance Fund Covid-19 relief fund to its employees.​ Labour minister Thulas Nxesi named and shamed the biscuit manufacturer after hundreds of workers this week were up in arms after they were not paid.

The Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) has been set up by the government to give assistance by offering special payouts to people who have been affected.

Workers are entitled to a maximum of R6,730 a month, with a minimum of R3,500, depending on their salaries. More than 100,000 payments to companies have already been paid by the scheme.

To check if your employer is one of them, you can download the full list by clicking here to visit the UIF-Covid-19 TERS national disaster application system website.

or

Check using UIF Reference Number or Id Number https://uifecc.labour.gov.za/covid19/paymentStatusJsp