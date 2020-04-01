How to choose best 1080p projector

Do you want to buy a 1080p projector but don’t know where to start? Here in this article, we will explain all the important method 5rthat we must consider before buying any projector. If you follow all these points, you can easily buy the best 1080p projector

Brightness

Its light output is measured in ANSI lumens; it is the most reliable measurement system performed by the American National Standards Institute. The brighter it is, the better the image projected in a bright room will respond. If you want to use it mainly to enjoy your favorite series and movies in a cinema environment where there will be a dim light or off, I recommend that you have at least 2,000 ANSI lumens.

Native contrast

It is the difference between the purest white and the most intense black. A home projector in which series, movie, and video game playback will take precedence will need good native contrast, so images are deep and do not appear flat. The greater the range, the better the color palette will project and offer a good definition in the details, appreciating them with more clarity and dimension.

Projection technology

The image quality depends on the technology you choose. A projector can be LCD, DLP, and LCoS, each with its strengths and weaknesses.

LCD

This system uses liquid crystal displays. It is based on the transmission of light through the three panels with the primary colors, red, green, and blue. These panels rotate very fast, and the beam of light they project creates the complete image. This technology stands out for the naturalness of its colors and for bringing a lot of luminosity to the image since it is light transmission technology and makes full use of it.

DLP

This type of projection the technology is based on the Digital Light Processing system. It has millions of tiny mirrors inside, each representing a pixel in the projected image. The micro mirrors are located in a matrix on a DMD chip and, between that chip and the light source, a wheel with the colors red, green, and blue is installed. The image is created by reflecting the light on the micro-mirrors, the color wheel rotates at high speed to be able to combine the colors sequentially and thus project the image onto the screen.

LCoS

It could be considered as a combination of the two technologies, LCD and DLP. LCoS projectors use a liquid crystal display attached to a silicon device that reflects light. The use of electronic impulses, the liquid crystal particles are opened or closed to let the light pass or not and thus reflect it on the silicon panel to form the image.

Aspect ratio

It is the ratio of the width to the height of the image being projected. Normally movies and series are recorded in 16: 9 formats, also called panoramic format. The 4: 3 formats is the one used by the traditional analog televisions that we know.

Resolution

This is measured in pixels, and you already know that the higher its resolution, the better the image quality. The bigger it is, the more inches we can have because it is not the same to have 720p on a 100-inch screen than on a 150-inch screen. The pixels will have to fill more gaps, which will cause the image to stretch and lose sharpness and definition. The native resolution of the projector is important, which is what it was designed for; some admit superior signals, but against quality.

Keystone or Keystone Correction

It is the function that allows modifying the focus of the projected image without having to move the device from the place that we have found in the room. The correct image distortion that occurs when the projector is not fully perpendicular to the screen.

Projection ratio

It is the distance that must exist between the projector and the screen to obtain the width of the screen. It is also called shooting, and currently, there are three types:

Standard, they are the most common, and their ratio is usually between 1.90: and 2.10: 1

Short shot, this data will be offered by the manufacturer since it is the characteristic that differentiates it.

Ultra short shot, I will tell you that the distance is minimal and can have a 60-inch screen at a distance of 11 cm.