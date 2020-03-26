How to Choose the Right Streaming Service for Your Home

For most of the last fifty

or sixty years, watching television meant heading to your living room and

sitting down with your family or friends, likely at specific times throughout

the week, on a dedicated TV.

Nowadays, when you say

you’re going to go watch TV, you could be heading for the TV room like you

always did, or you could be reaching for your phone, tablet, computer, Fire

stick, PlayStation remote, and much more. Thanks to online streaming, nearly

any device can be considered a television, and this represents just one of the many dramatic changes that have taken place in

how we watch TV .

However, while streaming is

wonderfully convenient, and it’s difficult to imagine life without it, choosing

the right service can be really hard, especially since there are so many out

there that each offer you something slightly different. Of course, in a perfect

world, you could get access to all the services, but this would run you more

than $60 per month and isn’t really practical for most people.

Choosing the right streaming

service for you is easy, though, when you know what it is you’re looking for

and how much you are willing to spend.

Below you will find all you

need to know about the different services that are out there so that you can

pick the one that makes the most sense for you.

Netflix

Netflix is the name in online streaming, largely

because they were the first company to offer it in any meaningful way. It remains

an excellent option, but it’s best for people who are looking for the best

possible original content they can get from a streaming service.

As a result, if you’re

looking for a streaming service that is going to give you a constant supply of

new shows and movies to watch that you can’t get anywhere else, then you’ll

definitely want to go with Netflix.

However, know that Netflix

is the most expensive streaming service, especially if you go for the HDR

version that lets you stream at the highest quality. But it still only costs

around $15, which, if this is your only streaming service, is still a good

deal.

Plus, if you are a fan of

network TV and want a service that will help you keep up, Netflix likely isn’t

going to be for you. New seasons of network shows aren’t usually available –

assuming they are part of Netflix’s licensing agreement – until almost a year

later, which is going to be far too long for some people.

Hulu

For those looking for a

cheaper option that focuses more on network television, then Hulu is the

streaming service for you. The cheapest plan you can get costs just $5.99 per month

(or free if you also have Spottily Premium), but this version does include

advertisements. If you don’t want ads, you will need to pay $11.99 per month,

which is still cheaper than Netflix.

However, know that Hulu is

not the place to go if you’re looking for original content. It’s got some good

stuff – such as the award-winning show The

Handmaid’s Tale – but the focus at Hulu is on shows currently airing on

television. New episodes are made available to stream within a day after they

have aired on TV.

In addition, Hulu has a live

TV option as well as several other add-on packages that can help you get more

out of your TV experience. Of course, you need to pay for this, and if you go

with Hulu Live you could be looking at around $60 per month. But, for some,

this makes Hulu a viable alternative to cable.

Amazon Prime

The other major name in the

streaming world is Amazon Prime. However, if you’re really after the best

possible streaming service, you may want to look elsewhere. There is some

original content, including hits such as The

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but, in general, the selection is quite a bit

weaker.

To get access to recently

aired network shoes, you need to pay for them, either by episode or for the

whole season, which can get costly quite quick.

However, Amazon Prime has

some of the best quality videos of all the streaming services, and the extra

benefits you get, such as cloud storage, free two-day delivery on tons of

items, discounts galore on Amazon, free grocery delivery in participating locations,

music streaming, and much more. These benefits, which come at a modest cost of

$13 per month or $119 per year, are exciting enough on their own. The streaming

component is really just an add-on.

So, Amazon Prime is best for

those who think they will get use out of these Amazon benefits, but not

necessarily for TV buffs looking for the best possible service they can get for

their money.

Disney+

After waiting on the

sidelines for years as other companies put their content on their streaming

platforms, Disney has finally gotten into the game – it launched Disney+, its

own proprietary streaming service, in November of 2019.

It includes, obviously, all

original Disney content, but it also has Pixar, Lucasfilm (Star Wars), and

Marvel (think: The Avengers), which makes for a pretty exciting catalog. It’s

also got a lot of content from its TV outlet, The Disney Channel.

Disney is also investing

heavily in new content, with its first program being The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars television

show (they’ve done cartoons before but nothing with real people). More shows

are expected, including several superhero-related programs that are sure to be

popular.

However,

while the Disney+ has a rather large catalog, its audience is most definitely

families with younger children. This doesn’t mean you won’t find something to

watch if you don’t have or aren’t a kid, but you will find a lot of the programming

that’s not relevant to you.

If you do think Disney+

would be good for you, you can get it right now for just $6.99 per month,

although it’s widely speculated this is an introductory rate that will go up in

the next year or so.

HBO Now

HBO Now is a standalone

streaming service that gives you access to all HBO programming. It’s different

from HBO Go, which is the streaming service that comes with your standard HBO

subscription, in that you don’t need an

HBO subscription to get it. It costs $14.99 per month.

This is a great service if

you’re a big fan of HBO programming past and present. Current hits include The Watchmen, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Outsider, but don’t forget classics

such as The Sopranos, The Wire, Game of

Thrones, and Boardwalk Empire.

This is a great service at a

decent price, but again, it only gives you access to HBO shows.

Other Options

If none of these options are

appealing to you, then consider some of these:

● Hoopla and Kanopy are free streaming services that work through your public library

membership and give you access to tons of titles, although there are some

limits on how much you can watch.

●

Crackle TV is another free streaming

service that has a surprising amount of good content.

●

The Criterion Channel and The Warner Archive give you access to tons of classic movies.

●

Crunchyroll is the go-to streaming

service for anime enthusiasts

●

Shudder and Screambox are great for horror film buffs

Stream Away

As you can see, to decide

which streaming service is best for you, it’s important to know what it is you

want to watch. The more specific you are, the more niche of a service you will

need to get. For general TV watchers, Netflix and/or Hulu are probably going to

do the trick, but if these don’t appeal to you, spend some time digging and

you’ll soon find a service that’s worth your time and money.