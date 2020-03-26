How to Choose the Right Streaming Service for Your Home
For most of the last fifty
or sixty years, watching television meant heading to your living room and
sitting down with your family or friends, likely at specific times throughout
the week, on a dedicated TV.
Nowadays, when you say
you’re going to go watch TV, you could be heading for the TV room like you
always did, or you could be reaching for your phone, tablet, computer, Fire
stick, PlayStation remote, and much more. Thanks to online streaming, nearly
any device can be considered a television, and this represents just one of the many dramatic changes that have taken place in
how we watch TV.
However, while streaming is
wonderfully convenient, and it’s difficult to imagine life without it, choosing
the right service can be really hard, especially since there are so many out
there that each offer you something slightly different. Of course, in a perfect
world, you could get access to all the services, but this would run you more
than $60 per month and isn’t really practical for most people.
Choosing the right streaming
service for you is easy, though, when you know what it is you’re looking for
and how much you are willing to spend.
Below you will find all you
need to know about the different services that are out there so that you can
pick the one that makes the most sense for you.
Netflix
Netflix is the name in online streaming, largely
because they were the first company to offer it in any meaningful way. It remains
an excellent option, but it’s best for people who are looking for the best
possible original content they can get from a streaming service.
As a result, if you’re
looking for a streaming service that is going to give you a constant supply of
new shows and movies to watch that you can’t get anywhere else, then you’ll
definitely want to go with Netflix.
However, know that Netflix
is the most expensive streaming service, especially if you go for the HDR
version that lets you stream at the highest quality. But it still only costs
around $15, which, if this is your only streaming service, is still a good
deal.
Plus, if you are a fan of
network TV and want a service that will help you keep up, Netflix likely isn’t
going to be for you. New seasons of network shows aren’t usually available –
assuming they are part of Netflix’s licensing agreement – until almost a year
later, which is going to be far too long for some people.
Hulu
For those looking for a
cheaper option that focuses more on network television, then Hulu is the
streaming service for you. The cheapest plan you can get costs just $5.99 per month
(or free if you also have Spottily Premium), but this version does include
advertisements. If you don’t want ads, you will need to pay $11.99 per month,
which is still cheaper than Netflix.
However, know that Hulu is
not the place to go if you’re looking for original content. It’s got some good
stuff – such as the award-winning show The
Handmaid’s Tale – but the focus at Hulu is on shows currently airing on
television. New episodes are made available to stream within a day after they
have aired on TV.
In addition, Hulu has a live
TV option as well as several other add-on packages that can help you get more
out of your TV experience. Of course, you need to pay for this, and if you go
with Hulu Live you could be looking at around $60 per month. But, for some,
this makes Hulu a viable alternative to cable.
Amazon Prime
The other major name in the
streaming world is Amazon Prime. However, if you’re really after the best
possible streaming service, you may want to look elsewhere. There is some
original content, including hits such as The
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but, in general, the selection is quite a bit
weaker.
To get access to recently
aired network shoes, you need to pay for them, either by episode or for the
whole season, which can get costly quite quick.
However, Amazon Prime has
some of the best quality videos of all the streaming services, and the extra
benefits you get, such as cloud storage, free two-day delivery on tons of
items, discounts galore on Amazon, free grocery delivery in participating locations,
music streaming, and much more. These benefits, which come at a modest cost of
$13 per month or $119 per year, are exciting enough on their own. The streaming
component is really just an add-on.
So, Amazon Prime is best for
those who think they will get use out of these Amazon benefits, but not
necessarily for TV buffs looking for the best possible service they can get for
their money.
Disney+
After waiting on the
sidelines for years as other companies put their content on their streaming
platforms, Disney has finally gotten into the game – it launched Disney+, its
own proprietary streaming service, in November of 2019.
It includes, obviously, all
original Disney content, but it also has Pixar, Lucasfilm (Star Wars), and
Marvel (think: The Avengers), which makes for a pretty exciting catalog. It’s
also got a lot of content from its TV outlet, The Disney Channel.
Disney is also investing
heavily in new content, with its first program being The Mandalorian, the first ever live-action Star Wars television
show (they’ve done cartoons before but nothing with real people). More shows
are expected, including several superhero-related programs that are sure to be
popular.
However,
while the Disney+ has a rather large catalog, its audience is most definitely
families with younger children. This doesn’t mean you won’t find something to
watch if you don’t have or aren’t a kid, but you will find a lot of the programming
that’s not relevant to you.
If you do think Disney+
would be good for you, you can get it right now for just $6.99 per month,
although it’s widely speculated this is an introductory rate that will go up in
the next year or so.
HBO Now
HBO Now is a standalone
streaming service that gives you access to all HBO programming. It’s different
from HBO Go, which is the streaming service that comes with your standard HBO
subscription, in that you don’t need an
HBO subscription to get it. It costs $14.99 per month.
This is a great service if
you’re a big fan of HBO programming past and present. Current hits include The Watchmen, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Outsider, but don’t forget classics
such as The Sopranos, The Wire, Game of
Thrones, and Boardwalk Empire.
This is a great service at a
Other Options
If none of these options are
appealing to you, then consider some of these:
● Hoopla and Kanopy are free streaming services that work through your public library
membership and give you access to tons of titles, although there are some
limits on how much you can watch.
●
Crackle TV is another free streaming
service that has a surprising amount of good content.
●
The Criterion Channel and The Warner Archive give you access to tons of classic movies.
●
Crunchyroll is the go-to streaming
service for anime enthusiasts
●
Shudder and Screambox are great for horror film buffs
Stream Away
As you can see, to decide
which streaming service is best for you, it’s important to know what it is you
want to watch. The more specific you are, the more niche of a service you will
need to get. For general TV watchers, Netflix and/or Hulu are probably going to
do the trick, but if these don’t appeal to you, spend some time digging and
you’ll soon find a service that’s worth your time and money.