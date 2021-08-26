How to convert YouTube videos to MP3 files

Need to convert YouTube videos into MP3 audio files? We’re delighted to report that there is an absolutely excellent free online tool to help you do so. Whether you want to download the audio from videos to convert them into podcasts to listen to while you’re exercising, or you want to share audio from your own YouTube videos with others, this nifty website can help you out.

A free online tool to convert YouTube videos into MP3 audio files

The YouTube to MP3 Converter is an easy-to-use, free website. It works on all popular web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer, Opera, and also Android mobile browsers.

Here’s how to use it:

First, grab the URL of the YouTube video you want the audio from. Then head to the site.

Paste the URL link of the YouTube video in the box at the top of the page, and click the “Go” button.



Credit: screengrab: youtube to mp3 converter

Your video should load on the screen. Now, click on the drop-down menu to select the quality of MP3 you want.



Credit: screengrab: youtube to mp3 converter

The options are 64kbps MP3, 128kbps MP3, 192kbps MP3, 256kbps MP3, and 320kbps MP3. It’s a general rule that the higher the bitrate (the number) is, the better quality the audio will be. However, MP3s with lower bitrates are generally smaller, so do consider this if space is an issue for you.

Once you’ve selected the quality, simply click the “Convert” button.



Credit: screengrab: youtube to mp3 converter

Wait until the conversion is completed. Then you’ll see three button options. The first of these is “Download,” which downloads the audio file to your computer’s default downloads folder.

The second option generates a unique QR code that you can scan with your phone to listen to your audio on the go.



Credit: screengrab: youtube to mp3 converter

The third option allows you to save the file to your Dropbox account.

How easy was that?