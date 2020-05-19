How to cook using spring lettuce in tasty, simple dishes

Lettuce is cooked in many places around the world, but in the U.S., it’s almost always eaten raw. That’s why it’s important to seek out organic lettuce that’s free from agricultural chemical residues. Fortunately, the new spring crop isn’t hard to find at local markets, including Oliver’s, Whole Foods, Pacific Market, Fiesta and even Safeway. All lettuce requires is a rich, crumbly soil containing a lot of decayed organic matter, cool weather, plenty of water, sunshine, maybe a little birdsong and a good weeding from time to time.

There are five basic types of lettuce:

Butterhead (aka Boston or Bibb lettuce) has a loose rosettes of leaves with a creamy, yellow-green center and a soft, buttery texture.

Batavian lettuce is a sturdy type that forms shaggy heads with cream-colored centers of fine, sweet flavor and crispy texture.

Romaine is familiar to everyone as the crunchy tall heads that make Caesar salads. It’s the nutritional champ among lettuces. Just a half cup raw is high in potassium and provides about 10%of our daily needs of vitamins A and C and folic acid.

Looseleaf lettuces come in dozens of varieties — green, reddish and speckled; smooth-edged, wavy-edged, pointy-edged, lobed, ruffled, slender, wide and everything in between.

They are the tender young leaves in most assortments labeled “spring mix” or mesclun.

Crisphead lettuces are the cabbage-like ball heads often called “iceberg,” although iceberg is just one of many cultivars of this type of lettuce.

It doesn’t have much flavor or nutrition but it does provide a cooling crunchiness.

Back in the 17th century, the French candied the solid cores of full grown crisphead lettuces and called them gorge d’ange, or “angel’s throats.”

When purchasing head lettuce, inspect the cut end. It should look fresh and moist, not brown or dry. The leaves should look fresh and be springy.

Our word lettuce comes from the Latin for the genus lactuca, whose root is lac, referring to milk.

In the case of lettuce, that refers to the milky sap produced in the flower stalk.

The wild progenitor of modern lettuce — lactuca serriola of Europe, Asia Minor and the Middle East — has bitter, milky sap. It’s been bred out of modern lettuces.

Because of its mild flavor, lettuce makes a great foil for stronger flavors, such as anchovies, blue cheese, garlic, vinegar and bacon (what would a BLT be without lettuce?).

Tomatoes, lemon juice, nut oils and avocados also enjoy the company of lettuce.

Use lettuce leaves to protect easily dried-out fish — like halibut — during slow, moist cooking.

Blanch the leaves in boiling water until flexible, then wrap them around the fish. You can use blanched lettuce leaves in place of grape leaves to make dolmas.

The raw leaves of butterhead types are usually flexible enough that you can top them with a tablespoon of hummus and roll them up, or fill them as Thai cooks do with dried shrimp, lime, crushed peanuts, cucumber, sweet sauce and a little grated ginger.

A quick dip in boiling water will make crisp lettuce leaves limp enough to use as wrappers for small packets of poached fish.

The Italians sauté lettuce in olive oil and garlic, a method that works best with sturdy batavians and romaines, until the leaves are tender and wilted.