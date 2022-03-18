How to Create an Effective Omnichannel Marketing Strategy

According to some research, 9 out of 10 customers say that they want an omnichannel digital marketing solution.

Because of that, coming up with a good omnichannel marketing strategy can really help your business take off.

Keep reading to figure out which steps you should take for your omnichannel marketing funnel.

Decide Which Channels to Use

To boost online presence, you’ll need to figure out what channels to focus your efforts on. If you choose too many channels, you’ll be spread too thin.

Instead, do research to figure out what channels customers are using. Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok are some of the most popular channels.

You’ll need to look at your buyer persona and figure out where they’re spending most of the time. You can even experiment with different platforms to see what option is best for you.

Know Your Customers

To know which channels to use, you’ll need to know your customers. You can send out a simple survey to your customers to see what their preferences are in terms of social media channels.

You could ask customers how they find new products, whether it’s by shopping in stores, through referrals, or social media. You can ask them what their buying habits are.

As much information as you can get is really important to help you focus your energy in the right place. For example, if a lot of customers say that they’re on TikTok, you should definitely be marketing on TikTok.

You’ll also need to collect data like their gender, ethnicity, age, and other demographic factors to help you understand your audience.

Optimize Content

When you figure out what channels you’re going to start putting content on, make sure that you optimize the content.

It’d be best if you have personalized content that will help pull customers into your sales funnel. They need to identify and understand what your company is selling, and then you need to help them make a decision.

Create all kinds of content that will fit the needs of almost everyone. For example, you can make videos on TikTok, and then you can post more specific case studies on your website.

You’ll also need to make sure that you optimize the content for each channel. For example, if you’re going to post a picture on your website, make sure it scales on a mobile device as well.

Measure Results

When you start posting on your marketing strategy, you’ll also want to measure your results as well. You should ask customers for feedback, track metrics, and figure out as much data as you can.

This will tell you which parts of your strategy are working and which aren’t. You can mix and match metrics, but you should track some, including:

Email opens

Churn rate

Conversion rate

Social media engagement

Sales

Customer retention

However, there are many more that you can track. You may even want to track performance with milestones and even establish goals and expectations based on these metrics.

When you have these metrics, make sure that you review them frequently.

Do Testing

When you have metrics, then you can track them. You can even use this to test different options that might work.

For example, you can try different messages, hashtags, images, send or post times, and heading or subject lines. You can use A/B testing on your website as well to figure out which result gives you the most results.

Integrate Social Media

Social media is very important, and you should be integrating it right into your store experience as well.

For example, if you’re selling clothes, you could have QR codes that take the customers to your social media. You could also provide a hashtag that people can post pictures with your clothes and tag that hashtag.

You can even encourage customers to post pictures of what they bought and then maybe post them on social media for a chance to win a surprise.

QR codes are another great way to engage the customer and provide so much information. Think of creative ways that you can have the QR code offer more information or direct people to a social media channel.

Match Your Content

While posting on multiple channels is important, you’ll want to match your content and tone. You want your brand to feel consistent even when people leave one platform and visit another.

For example, you can create different content for Facebook and Instagram, but then you’ll want videos on YouTube or TikTok. However, you should still use the same filters, words, and brand voice.

You don’t have to send the same message over different channels. You’ll want to lead customers through a journey across channels that later on convinces them to purchase your product or service.

Make a Journey For Your Customers

At the end of the day, your customers need a journey from the start of the funnel to the end. You need to have a visualization of how you’re going to create that for your customers and use that as your guide when posting on social media channels.

You can do this through one marketing campaign or by using multiple campaigns. However, you’ll need to still make sure that each channel should stand on its own while also directing to another channel.

Learn More About Omnichannel Marketing

These are only a few steps you need to take for omnichannel marketing, but there are many other strategies that you can use as well.

We know that the trends for marketing change all the time, but we’re here to help you out.

If you are looking for more marketing-related topics, explore our website!

