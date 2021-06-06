How to delete your Facebook group

Facebook groups can be both unbelievably helpful and fun for a variety of hangs, from gathering with your high school graduating class to sharing stories and theories with other like-minded people who want to to finding jobs and selling furniture. But at some point, all good things come to an end.

When you’re ready to move on from a Facebook group you created — be it because the group turned into something you didn’t intend on it becoming or because you simply no longer use it — you’ll want to delete it.

There are a few things you should know before deleting your Facebook group. You can only do so if you’re an admin and you created the page. If you’re an admin but didn’t create the page, you can only delete the page if the original creator chooses to leave it. It’s an irreversible and permanent action, and you cannot archive a group. Group members aren’t notified when you delete a group.

If you decide it’s the right decision for you, here’s what to do.

Navigate to “Groups”

From your Facebook home page, also known as the News Feed, click “Groups” in the left menu and select your group. If you don’t see Groups, click “See More,” which should show Groups as an option. Then, find the group you want to delete, and navigate to it.

Remove all the members

A group must be completely empty in order to delete it. So, once you’ve navigated to the group you want to delete, you’ll want to click on “Members” below the name of the group. There, you’ll be able to see everyone who is a member of that group. Click “More” next to each member’s name, select “Remove from group,” and click “Confirm.” You need to remove every single person from the group manually.

Leave the group

Once you’ve removed all of the other members, make sure to remove yourself by selecting “Leave group” next to your name.

Once you leave, the group will be deleted, and you’ll have to start all over if you want to set it up again.

