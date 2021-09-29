How to find hidden apps on your iPhone

So you figured out how to hide apps on iPhone. Great! Until you realize you have no idea where they went and you can’t figure out how to find them again.

No worries! We’re here to help you out.

Apps hidden from your home screen are still in your app library. You can access them there, or retrieve them and put them back on your home screen.

Here’s how to do that:

1. On your home screen, scroll all the way to the right (as far right as you can go)

2. At the top, you’ll see a search bar with “App Library” in it. Tap that search bar

3. Scroll to find the app you hid, or type the name of it into the search bar

Search the app’s name in your App Library

Credit: andy moser / apple

4. Once you find it, tap it, hold it, and drag it to the left. This will bring it out of the app library and back onto the home screen

Your app will be back on the home screen

Credit: andy moser / apple

5. Place it wherever you want, and you’re done! The app is back on the home screen until you want to delete it or hide it again.