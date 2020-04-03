How to fix your home internet
With #StayAtHome and social distancing now becoming a way of life, more of us are relying on the internet for work, education and entertainment. This has placed greater demand on our network infrastructure, reducing the bandwidth available for each user, and is leaving people frustrated at seemingly slow internet speeds.
While internet service providers such as TPG or Telstra may not be able to instantly respond to the increase in demand, there are a few tricks you can use to boost your home internet’s speed.
