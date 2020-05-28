Jimmys Post

How to fold a plastic bag in five simple steps: Supermarket shopper's space-saving hack wows

How to fold a plastic bag in five simple steps: Supermarket shopper’s space-saving hack wows

The best storage ‘hack’ yet: Shopper reveals her VERY simple game-changing trick for folding up plastic supermarket bags in seconds

  A supermarket shopper has wowed thousands with her plastic bag folding hack
  The shopper who goes by Brenda Moiselle folds the bag into a tiny triangle
  This isn't one way to store reusable bags; there's also 'roll and dispense' method
  Others swore by flattening them out and storing them in Kmart cross-body bags 
A supermarket shopper has wowed thousands on the internet with her simple trick for folding all of your reusable plastic bags to save space in the kitchen. 

The woman, who goes by the name Brenda Moiselle on TikTok, said she only learned how you should fold old bags ‘during quarantine’ and has since been storing all of them neatly during the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Just came back from grocery shopping and thought I’d share this neat hack I learnt during quarantine,’ Brenda posted online.

A supermarket shopper has wowed thousands on the internet with her simple trick for folding all of your reusable plastic bags to save space in the kitchen

The woman, who goes by the name Brenda Moiselle on TikTok, said she only learned how you should fold old bags 'during quarantine' and has since been storing all of them neatly

To fold the bag, Brenda demonstrated that you should first flatten it out completely, then fold it in thirds before folding the two sides towards the middle.

After this, you need to fold the bottom corners into each other to make a triangle and repeat this on both sides.

Finally, tuck the handles into the pocket and the bag should resemble a tiny neat triangle ready to be taken out shopping again.

How to fold a reusable plastic bag in five simple steps 

1. Flatten the plastic bag out completely.

2. Next, fold it in thirds.

3. Once the bag has been folded into thirds, fold the two sides inwards towards the middle.

4. Repeat this on both sides.

5. Tuck the handles into the pocket and the bag should resemble a tiny neat triangle.

Many confessed to having hundreds of the 15 cent reusable bags and not knowing what to do with them

Those who saw the method online were hugely impressed with it and said they couldn’t wait to try it for themselves:

‘Thanks for this trick, I have got like 10,000 of those bags stuffed in my drawer,’ one user wrote.

‘My entire life has been wasted up until this moment,’ another commenter added. 

Those who saw the method online were hugely impressed with it and said they couldn't wait to try it for themselves

But this isn't the only approach you can take with your plastic bags; others said they were fans of the 'roll and dispense' method

This isn’t the first time a shopper has found a novel way to fold and store bags in order to save on space.

Last year, a frustrated mum asked people online for help with storing her own overflowing selection of shopping bags, with many coming up with countless suggestions.

While some suggested a similar triangle method to the one detailed above, others revealed they prefer the ‘roll and dispense’ method, whereby you take a stack of plastic bags, flatten them out and fold them in half lengthways.

Next, take a single bag, fold in the handle and roll. Overlap another bag before you get to the end of the first. 

Keep rolling and overlapping until you have a large roll. Place these into a container such as a disused wet wipes dispenser and pull out a bag from the middle.

Others were also fans of simply flattening out the bags and storing them together in a stacked straight line under the sink to keep them looking neat

Others were also fans of simply flattening out the bags and storing them together in a stacked straight line under the sink to keep them looking neat (pictured)

Finally, one mum suggested keeping all of your plastic bags inside a $9 cross-body bag from Kmart and then storing this in your handbag

Others were also fans of simply flattening out the bags and storing them together in a stacked straight line under the sink to keep them looking neat.  

Finally, one mum suggested keeping all of your plastic bags inside a $9 cross-body bag from Kmart.

Then, keep the cross-body bag in your handbag so you’re never caught on the run without any plastic bags. 

