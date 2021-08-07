How to get 5 pre-owned games for $50 at GameStop

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Aug. 4, GameStop is offering shoppers a choice of five pre-owned games for just $50 (as long as each game is $20 or under) for a limited time. Just add the qualifying items to your cart, and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Gaming is a difficult hobby to keep up with. So many good titles come out each year, and most of them take dozens of hours to actually finish (and that’s if you’re not a completionist). For that reason, most of us tend to miss out on stuff.

Sometimes we get presented with the opportunity to catch up, though, and now is one of those times. GameStop, for a limited time, is offering shoppers the choice of five pre-owned games for just $50.

This deal only applies to pre-owned games priced at $20 and under, but that still gives you the opportunity to save up to $50 total. The selection is great, too — massive games like God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and more are all eligible.

Start catching up on what you’ve missed. Head over to GameStop and get five pre-owned games for just $50.

