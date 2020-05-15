“How To Get Away With Murder” Just Ended After Six Jaw-Dropping Seasons — Here’s Where Everyone Ended Up

In the final few episodes, we find out that Hannah and Sam had an incestuous relationship and Frank was their son. After learning this information, Frank was the one who apparently killed her before Annalise’s trial. Also, the crucial piece of evidence Frank gave Annalise was an audio recording of Hannah talking to Xavier Castillo, Laurel’s brother, about Nate Lahey Sr.’s murder, and she said, “I wanted Annalise to go down for my brother, not hurt all these other people.” So Hannah was one of the people who orchestrated Annalise’s murder charges with the FBI, the Castillos, and Birkhead.