‘How to Get Away With Murder’ saves its last big twists for series finale

Frankly, this is one of those shows that shouldn’t have dragged on this long, demonstrating that you can only get away with a concept like “Murder” for so long. The series had to keep concocting improbable twists and crazy cliffhangers to gin up interest, with additional contortions to keep the various law students in the orbit of their imperious professor Annalise Keating (Davis).

As the arcs built on each other they became increasingly ridiculous, while adding layer upon layer of government corruption. That culminated in Annalise’s murder trial, which played out in the final episode after a teased shooting on the courthouse steps and glimpse of Annalise’s funeral, leaving the implication that she had met an untimely and violent end.

But no, that wasn’t what happened. Instead, the bullets caught Annalise’s tormented associates Bonnie (Liza Weil) and Frank (Charlie Weber), after Frank shot Governor Birkhead (Laura Innes). Annalise, in fact, was actually being memorialized after what appeared to be a good long life, as her former students (in really bad old-age makeup) wistfully remembered her.

It was melodramatic and more than a little manipulative — descriptions that have applied to the show from the beginning, but which were more tolerable before the novelty of its serialized mystery format wore off.