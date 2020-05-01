How To Get Better Sleep? – Health, Beauty & Fashion Blog 2020

1. Make sure to sleep in a regular pattern

It is best to sleep and wake up around the same time every day. However, when you do so, you won’t experience better sleep immediately. It will take some time, but you will eventually have better quality sleep. So, be sure to think carefully about the best time to sleep and wake up and stick to it every day and night.

2. Get enough sleep

The majority of adults require between 7 – 8 hours of sleep. However, some people require more sleep whereas others need less. People who sleep poorly typically require more than 8 hours due to poor quality, fragmented sleep. So, once you have the typical sleep requirements, you should limit how much time you actually spend in bed to 8.5 hours every night. If you typically take a long time to fall asleep, you should go to sleep a bit later. Also, do remember that kids require more sleep than grown adults.

3. Wind down before bedtime

You should give yourself some time to relax before you go to bed to sleep. You should also deal with any issues or worries you may have before you go to bed. Therefore, set aside some time where you can think about what you need to do the next day before going to bed. You should also put away your phone and other devices at least an hour before going to bed. It is also good to exercise, however, don’t exercise too close to your bedtime. Instead, use your wind down period to relax and use relaxation techniques that you like which work for you.

4. Your bed should be strictly for sleeping

You should not use your phone and other electronic devices in your bed since they cause sleep issues. You should also avoid watching television in bed or even falling asleep with it on. You should make your bed a space where you only sleep and this will help you to fall asleep faster when you go to bed. In the event that you’re in bed and can’t fall asleep, you should come out of it until you’re ready to sleep.

5. Improve your bedroom

It is important that your bedroom and bed is comfortable. So, be sure to lower the temperature, use comfortable sheets and bedding. Invest in a new mattress from the Mattress Firm. As well as ensuring your bedroom is quiet and dark.

6. Don’t sleep during the day

If you sleep in the day, it will be quite challenging to get good quality sleep at night. If you are very tired during the day, then you should only take a 20 minute nap. However, you should only do so at least 4 hours before bed. You should also avoid sleeping when watching television.

7. Avoid stimulants

You should avoid using stimulants such as caffeine, cigarettes, alcohol etc. This is because they contain caffeine and nicotine which stimulate the body and will keep you up at night.

8. Don’t watch the clock

When you’re in bed and trying to sleep, don’t watch the clock as this will make you even more anxious. As a matter of fact, you should not have a clock in your bedroom. If you do need to have an alarm which has a clock on it, then simply turn it around so the time isn’t visible. You should also avoid looking at your phone to check the time and keep it and your other devices outside of your bedroom at night.

9. Don’t use sleeping pills unless you have a special circumstance

Sleeping pills should be typically avoided as they don’t address your sleeping issues.

10. Get professional help if necessary

Lastly, if you still experience problems sleeping and other issues such as daytime sleepiness, regular restless at night, mood issues etc, then you should see a qualified doctor for help.



