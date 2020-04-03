How to Get Books When Bookstores and Libraries Are Closed

Readers who are used to spending their weekends in bookstores or libraries may be experiencing literary withdrawal. Many of these spaces have closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

But there are still ways to keep a rotation of books on hand from your home. Many bookstores are adapting with pickup and delivery options, and for those trying to cut back on spending during this crisis, there are plenty of ways to access books for free. Here are the best ways to keep reading.

My local library is closed. Can I still borrow books?

Yes! Libraries allow patrons to borrow e-books or audiobooks through online systems or applications you can download to your smartphone. Most do this with Overdrive, but some are also integrated with other user-friendly apps that are beautiful and easier to navigate. Libby and Hoopla, for instance, work with thousands of libraries across the country, from New York City to Nashville to Alaska. Visit your local library’s website for more information.

What if I don’t have a library card?

Many libraries allow you to register for a library card online. It’s a breeze and you can start borrowing books right away. The New York Public Library system allows anyone who lives in the state to apply, which means residents of Albany or Westchester can enjoy millions of books for free. You may have to wait a bit for the newest or most popular releases — as with physical books, libraries have a limited number of e-books to loan — but you can place a hold directly on the application you choose, and the book will be automatically be checked out once it becomes available.