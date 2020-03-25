How to Get More Sleep Tonight

Many people spend their nights now tossing and turning, struggling to unglue from the constant scroll of coronavirus news updates.

But, while there is no body or life hack to make you impervious to the touch of disease, we do know that sleep is key to helping our bodies stay healthy. “Sleep is an essential part of protection from and response to any infection,” said Douglas B. Kirsch, a neurologist and former president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. But still, he hears you: “Sleep is hard when anxiety levels are high, such as in the case of a pandemic.”

There are some answers as to what you can do now. You may not like them.

Create and maintain a very consistent sleep practice and schedule that works for you.

The more consistent your wake-up time, the more consistent your body functions.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends sticking to a sleep schedule, and here’s a simple way to do it: Set a regular bedtime. Pair it with a set time to wake. (As many people aren’t currently commuting, this might be easier than normal.)