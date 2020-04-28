How to Give Yourself a Spa Day from Home • The Blonde Abroad

Want to pamper yourself at home? While you might not be able to partake in a typical day at a traditional spa—you can still rejuvenate and refresh from the comfort of your home!

From hair masks to scrubs and eye gels galore, here are all the fixings—including an itinerary—to have the perfect spa day at home!

At-Home Spa Day Itinerary

1. Light a candle, start a relaxing music playlist, and put some essential oils in a diffuser. Drink a tall glass of cucumber water or fresh juice. Set aside a luxe robe or some comfy loungewear. Prep all items for a shower: body scrub, hair mask, etc.

2. In the shower, prep your skin with a full scrub, shave after (if you do), then wash your hair and apply a conditioning hair mask.

3. Next, leave on your hair mask and put on a shower cap, then rinse out the shower and prep for a nice tub soak. While the tub is filling, wash your face, then use a facial scrub, then apply a face mask.

4. Soak in the tub with your face and hair mask on.

(The BEST part of the day in my opinion!)

5. After soaking, drain the tub and do a final rinse in the shower. Be sure to rinse off your hair and face masks. If you want to do a foot peel, this is your opportune time to pop on a set of peel socks (wear time is 1hr).

6. Next, drench your body in a luxurious body oil or lotion and put on your cozy robe or loungewear.

7. Apply a leave-in conditioner, brush out your locks, and pull your hair out of your face with a spa headband.

8. To finish off your facial, use a Microderm tool (if you have), then apply a serum with a jade roller. Apply a rich moisturizer and apply under eye gels (leave on for 10 min.+).

9. While you wait for your foot peel and eye gels to finish, relax in bed or on the couch with meditation or some relaxing music. You can rub in the eye gel, but you’ll need to rinse your feet off after removing the peel.

10. You can give yourself a mani/pedi at this point or give yourself a pat on the back for a successful #selflove day!