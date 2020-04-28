How to Give Yourself a Spa Day from Home • The Blonde Abroad
Want to pamper yourself at home? While you might not be able to partake in a typical day at a traditional spa—you can still rejuvenate and refresh from the comfort of your home!
From hair masks to scrubs and eye gels galore, here are all the fixings—including an itinerary—to have the perfect spa day at home!
At-Home Spa Day Itinerary
1. Light a candle, start a relaxing music playlist, and put some essential oils in a diffuser. Drink a tall glass of cucumber water or fresh juice. Set aside a luxe robe or some comfy loungewear. Prep all items for a shower: body scrub, hair mask, etc.
2. In the shower, prep your skin with a full scrub, shave after (if you do), then wash your hair and apply a conditioning hair mask.
3. Next, leave on your hair mask and put on a shower cap, then rinse out the shower and prep for a nice tub soak. While the tub is filling, wash your face, then use a facial scrub, then apply a face mask.
4. Soak in the tub with your face and hair mask on.
(The BEST part of the day in my opinion!)
5. After soaking, drain the tub and do a final rinse in the shower. Be sure to rinse off your hair and face masks. If you want to do a foot peel, this is your opportune time to pop on a set of peel socks (wear time is 1hr).
6. Next, drench your body in a luxurious body oil or lotion and put on your cozy robe or loungewear.
7. Apply a leave-in conditioner, brush out your locks, and pull your hair out of your face with a spa headband.
8. To finish off your facial, use a Microderm tool (if you have), then apply a serum with a jade roller. Apply a rich moisturizer and apply under eye gels (leave on for 10 min.+).
9. While you wait for your foot peel and eye gels to finish, relax in bed or on the couch with meditation or some relaxing music. You can rub in the eye gel, but you’ll need to rinse your feet off after removing the peel.
10. You can give yourself a mani/pedi at this point or give yourself a pat on the back for a successful #selflove day!
Set the Mood
Make your bathroom/space an oasis with candles or incense, and turn on relaxing music. It’s all about pampering yourself, so find a plush towel or a cozy robe. Bonus points if you make your own juice or cucumber water!
For Your Face
Do you love a good face mask? Because I certainly do! Here are a few of my go-to face treatments and accessories!
Goop Glow Peel
Inspired by professional chemical peels, these are ones you can do at home. The intense exfoliating acid peel pads work overnight to refine, retexturize, and brighten skin.
They have soothing Vitamins C + E to repair skin and reduce wrinkles, plus they have a unique blend of elasticity-boosting collagen sourced from cacti!
Rose Quartz Face Massage Roller
Talk about soothing! Wake up your face with the cooling power of rose quartz crystal. Great for promoting circulation and the appearance of puffiness and under-eye bags.
Innersense Hair Masque
Hello, luxuriously thick hair mask! Leave your hair shiny, bouncy, and healthy. Packed with shea butter for moisture and monoi oil, this leaves your hair deeply conditioned.
Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask
In case you’re looking for something that offers serious satisfaction and is kind of gross? I swear by these foot peel masks. Definitely read the directions and prepare for baby-soft feel in a matter of days.
Osea Hand Cream
How I love this deeply hydrating hand cream—nourishing and great for dry skin, but doesn’t leave them feeling greasy!
For Your Body
Better Shea Butter has raw clean ingredients so you can make your own body butters, recipes, etc. or they have finished product for sale! Their rosehip oil is the best quality at the best price that I’ve seen and I use it on my face all the time.
For Your Mind
Looking to go totally zen?
My friend, Miki, has a wonderful wellness app called “The How” and it’s all about meditation and ways to soothe your mind.