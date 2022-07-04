How to Handle Marketing in 2022 by Ismail Sirdah

COVID-19 has been especially harsh on small businesses. Brick-and-mortar retail took the bulk of lockdown consequences and many are out of work from employers “tightening their belts.” But the hospitality industry has suffered more than any other. The story is another with new guidelines provided by the CDC, mentioned Ismail Sirdah.

DULUTH, Ga., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Before event promotions, Ismail Sirdah was a hospitality entrepreneur and developed a talent for relationship management, particularly among Spanish-speaking communities. He advises fellow event planners and hospitality businesses to be patient as the world emerges from one of the most dangerous pandemics in history.

The impact of COVID vaccines and the new guidelines that the CDC has released have a positive impact on live events and concerts. Ismail Sirdah expresses “After a hard situation the calm is coming”.

VENUE PLANNING

The truth is, no one knows for sure when or how event planning will return to a pre-COVID “normal.” And the main reason for this uncertainty depends on how quickly the hospitality industry will recover. Event venues that remain in business now operate on shoe-string budgets and are restructuring their contracts after losing millions of dollars to widespread cancellations.

Thankfully, there are ways that event planners can still get the job done while remaining flexible to current constraints, according to Ismail Sirdah.

OUTDOOR EVENTS

Holding outdoor events removes much of the risks associated with the coronavirus spread, as well as logistical challenges surrounding venue availability. So long as planners keep social distancing in mind, it is feasible to maintain in-person events while the COVID-19 threat dissolves slowly.

LOCAL EVENTS

Focusing event planning to smaller regions helps reduce travel. Even as the pandemic subsides, many will be anxious about traveling. Thanks to hybrid event Marketing technology, planners can retain attendance while keeping in-person events localized to communities, says Ismail Sirdah.

Promoters should take extra precautions and keep sponsors and attendees informed of hygiene best practices, such regular hand washing and (while the COVID threat lingers) social distancing, says Ismail Sirdah.

