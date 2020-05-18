How to Have a Safe Family Bike Ride

Have the right equipment. Your bike doesn’t need to be fancy or expensive, but it does need to work. If it has been a while since you’ve ridden it, consider taking it to your local shop (which in many states is an essential business) for a basic tune-up, Dr. Goddard said. If you don’t have the cash for that, at least do a basic safety check, suggests Diana Hildebrand, a bike advocate and certified cycling instructor in Cleveland. She uses the abbreviation A.B.C.Q.:

Air.: Check your tires. Usually the tire will show the suggested pounds per square inch for inflation.

Brakes. Pick up the front end of your bike, give the wheel a spin with your hand, and then squeeze the brake to ensure it’s working. Repeat with the back wheel.

Chain. Visually look over the chain to ensure it’s not completely rusted. Then, have another person pick up the rear half of your bike and give the pedal a turn to make sure your chain is rolling along as it should. Finally, while your helper is pedaling, shift through the gears to make sure everything is moving as it should.

Quick release. These are the levers that hold on your front and back wheels. Make sure they are screwed in tightly and in the “locked” position.

For kids, the right equipment is the bike that’s going to give them the most confidence, said Arleigh Greenwald, who runs Bike Shop Girl, a family-oriented bike shop in Denver. Sizing is a big part of that. Avoid the temptation of buying a bike a child will “grow into,” as that too-big bike can feel scary and hard to control.