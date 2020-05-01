How to Have the Perfect Spa Day at Home; 7 DIY Tips Revealed

What if you could have your spa day at the comfort of your home without having to spend so much money?

You may agree with me when I say that this COVID-19 lockdown has been a very trying and stressful period for all of us. It seems like a never ending battle and we all can’t wait for it to end, so that we can get back to our lives.

Also, it gets frustrating and a little sickening to stay at home 24/7 without been able to hang out with friends or visit your favorite places and you just yearn to indulge yourself in something comforting.

Having a spa day at home might seem irrelevant and preposterous to you at the moment but you must understand that this is one of the best ways to relax and relief stress.

The good news is that you can get this at the comfort of your home, and save some money. Although, it might not be as professional as the commercial spas but it is still perfect for staying in and relaxing.

Below are inexpensive tips for a spa day at home we have compiled for you.

1. HOW TO MAKE A FACE MASK

Face mask is one of the easiest things to make at home from the ingredients in your kitchen. It’s not difficult and it is great for all skin types.

To make your face mask, you will need;

Ripe Avocado (half)

Honey (half tbsp.)

Coconut oil (2 Tsp.)

Lavender Oil (1-2 drops)

PROCEDURE

Put the avocado in a blender or mixer, add the raw honey, coconut oil, and the lavender oil and blend till it forms a smooth creamy paste.

Clean your face with a good facial cleanser before applying the facial mask on your face.

Use your fingers to spread evenly with small circular strokes but be careful so it won’t enter your eyes.

Leave on for 10-15 minutes and wipe your face with a clean damp cloth and rinse with warm water.

2. GET YOURSELF A SOOTHING EYE TREATMENT

For every commercial spa, you will definitely get a face mask and eye treatment to help reduce puffy eye and under eye circles. It’s not something you cannot do.

The following items will be needed for a relaxing treat.

Cucumber/cool chamomile tea bags

Some scented candles

PROCEDURE

Cut the cucumber, put in some ice and allow it cool, if you don’t have cucumber but you have some chamomile tea bags, you can also dip it in ice and leave to cool.

Light the scented candles and put on some relaxing music, place the cucumber or tea bags on your eyes, lie back and relax for 10 minutes before taking it off.

3. HOW TO MAKE A HAIR MASK TREATMENT

A natural conditioning hair treatment can give you the perfect shiny and luscious hair you have been craving for. You don’t have to go all out, and you just need the following;

1 Ripe Avocado

2 tbsp. of coconut oil

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. Avocado oil (optional)

Warm cap/ towel

PROCEDURE

Whip the avocado, coconut oil, olive oil together in the in a bowl and mix thoroughly or blend to form a smooth paste, massage the scalp and apply from the root to the tip of the hair.

Cover with a warm towel or cap. Leave for a couple of hours and rinse with warm water, you can also leave it over night for maximum results.

4. HOW TO MAKE A “FOOT SOAK”

Clearly, a good foot soak is helps to subdue any pain in the foot and toes; it also aids softening of tired and cracked feet. This simple hack can help you fix it and the essential things you’ll need are;

Large bowl of hot water (not too hot/cold)

2 tea cups of apple cider vinegar

Pumice stone

Clean dry towel

Olive oil/moisturizer

PROCEDURE

Boil some water and pour in a large bowl or a foot soaker if you have one, add the apple cider vinegar and soak your feet till the water cools down completely.

Put your feet out and scrub with the pumice stone to remove dry skin, the vinegar will soften the skin and make it easier to scrub.

Rinse with cold water and pat dry with a clean towel, rub olive oil or moisturizer to your feet to keep it moisturized.

5. MANICURE AND PEDICURE

Your spa day isn’t complete without a manicure and pedicure. And since you already had a foot soak, the best thing is to complete the process and you only need simple tools like;

Cuticle oil

Nail polish remover

Nail clippers

Nail file

Salt (for exfoliating)

Moisturizer

Polish

Nail polish base coat

PROCEDURE

Since you had a feet soak and scrub already, just trim your nails and file with a nail file.

Apply the nail polish base coat before applying the nail color of your choice on your toe nails, leave to dry.

For your hands;

Remove your old nail polish with a nail polish remover; soak your hand in warm water before applying the cuticle oil to soften the cuticles.

Then trim your cuticles and nails, give your nail the desired shape using a nail file. Exfoliate with salt and clean with warm water.

Apply a nail polish base coat. Allow it sit for a bit before applying the polish, allow to dry. Spray some moisturizer to prevent the skin on your fingers from drying out.

6. SOAK BATH

Another perfect idea for a spa day at home is a soak bath. A soak bath is important because it helps to cleanse pores and promote clear glowing skin. For this process to be effective you will need the following;

A Clean Towel

Bath soak/whole milk

Sugar scrub

Scented candles (optional)

Rose Petals

Essential Oils (lavender, tea tree, or rose absolute oil)

Moisturizer

PROCEDURE

Fill your bath tub with hot water, leave to cool for some minutes to prevent it from burning your skin.

Add the bath soak, but if you don’t have it you can add whole milk with a few drops of the essential oil depending on your skin type.

Lavender oil is suitable for oily skin, tea tree oil for acne-prone skin and rose-absolute for a dry skin. Toss some rose petals and light the scented candles for a luxurious treat.

Stay in the bath till it becomes cold, rinse your body with warm water and exfoliate using sugar scrub to polish skin. Rinse with cold water and moisturize.

7. AROMATHERAPY SHOWER

While baths are excellent for relaxing, if you don’t have access to one or aren’t much of a bath person, you can still create a spa-like experience using your shower.

The following items will be needed for that perfect aromatherapy shower;

Body mist

Lavender oil

Scented candles

Warm wash cloth

PROCEDURE