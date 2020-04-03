How to Help Your Relationship Survive a Lockdown

The strain that the coronavirus is putting on our lives is immense. And it is affecting most relationships in some way. As a licensed psychotherapist specializing in relationship therapy, I’ve received many emails and calls in the past few weeks from concerned people worrying that their relationships were not going to make it.

It makes perfect sense to be struggling in your relationship now. We’re stuck inside our homes, forced to spend more time together than ever before. We’re relying on a partner for almost all of our social support because we can’t see our friends or relatives. We’re balancing new responsibilities like working from home, child care or housekeeping. It’s undoubtedly a lot of change all at once. At the same time, some people feel guilty acknowledging their relationship woes because it seems as if there are much bigger issues to worry about.

It’s OK to acknowledge the ways your relationship is being affected by the coronavirus crisis. Try these tips for supporting your relationship during these tough times.

First, take care of yourself

Nurturing your relationship has to start with nurturing yourself. It’s simply too much to expect your partner to be your sole source of stress relief. Here are some of my favorite forms of self-care:

Allow yourself to feel your feelings. What we resist persists. When we give ourselves permission to feel the full range of our emotions, and validate that what we’re feeling makes sense, emotions dissipate much faster.

Journal. Spend five to 10 minutes every day writing freeform.

Meditate. This is one of the absolute best things you can do for your mental health.

Move your body. The endorphin rush you get from exercise can be invaluable for managing stress, improving your mood and even boosting your immunity. If you can safely go outside while you exercise, that’s even better.

Seek other sources of connection. Reach out to friends and relatives, without your partner by your side.

Make a plan

Sit down with your partner to discuss everything that’s on your plate, and make a plan for how you’re going to handle it as a team. Create a shared calendar with all of your tasks and responsibilities, and carve out specific times for when you’re going to do them.