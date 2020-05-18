How to Host Your Family’s Own Personal Summer Camp

Once you’ve gotten your mind around the fact of a summer at home, the rest is in the planning (or not planning). Here are some steps you and your school-age kids can take toward a successful, fun, educational (or at least a safe, contented, sanity-saving) summer. If you have tiny ones in the house or children with special needs, you’ll most likely need to adapt these ideas significantly:

Brainstorm. Ask your kids what they were most looking forward to about camp — then help them grieve their losses and figure out which parts you can recreate. Dodgeball and bunkmates? I’m sorry, sweetie. Lanyards, those little boxes of sweet cereal, and flashlight tag? You got it! Remind them they get to skip the parts they hate, like the bus and the shouty lifeguard. (Or the whole experience, if you send them to Lord of the Flies Camp!) Then, list their favorite things to do at home, especially activities the kids can do independently and without fighting.