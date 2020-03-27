How to Increase Immunity – Home Remedies for Immune System

Home Remedies for immune system and Natural Medicine is what everyone is looking at the moment. But can plants heal us? How to Increase our Immunity? Can home remedies works?

The Lost Book of Remedies say: YES!

The current circumstances in the world are showing us very clear that we need to have a strong immune system to survive and live a long and healthy life. Its time for a change, its time for an upgrade! A healthy one!

How to Increase Immunity – Home Remedies

Natural medicine is around us, in our garden, in parks and most of them are free… but what are the immune system booster foods/herbs?

Do you believe that plants can cure us from any disease, bacteria, virus? Are you worry that if use the wrong herb it can make your symptoms worst? Are you looking for an effective home remedies for cough? or especially home remedies for dry cough at night?

The powerful knowledge of immune system booster foods and home remedies, is available right now. We have now the time we always needed and wanted to make a change in our lives. Therefore we should use it wisely and live a better and healthy life.

I have decided to write this post as I came across this amazing book while looking for healing through plants to boost my immune system. I want to share with you my experience at this moment and why I think this can be the way forward for many of us.

Herbs and natural medicine are known and used for years by previous generations and today we have industries that claim they sell this type of medicine. But, what about that if “we” can make our own? We will know exactly what we are using and why. We are not going just to be taken a medicine because someone gave to us and we don’t know what we are taking inside our bodies….

Covid-19 – Coronavirus

I am not here to give advice. The information about the Covid-19 can be founded in your Health System Services website. Here in the UK is the NHS. “COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a virus called coronavirus”

It would be more than ever important to think seriously about reducing the contact with substances that increase the load on the body’s defenses, such as tobacco smoke, car fumes and excess alcohol.

If we don’t have health we don’t have anything. There is no money in the world that can by your health back. Sometimes we need to get sick to realize how important our health is and sometimes its to late… so with so many diseases out there and the COVID-19 affecting the world population, many of us are looking for new ways of surviving. This is human nature.

However, when you are sick everything you though was important suddenly takes a backseat, your priorities shift but they shift where it appears they should be all along. Why our health seems more valuable only after we lose it? We spent most of our time to make more money instead of taking care of our health. What about taking control of your own health and learn how to make your own home remedies natural medicine for immune system boost?

Changing Habits

I feel that I am more aware of my habits “specially washing my hands” all the time and I want to learn more about nature and the benefits of plants in our lives. I particular think that we are changing, and we are building the “new us” and it might be that nothing in the future would be exactly the same as before. This is just my opinion.

For me, the changes I am making, I am sure I will go with me from now on and to the long run. For example, I am more conscious on the food I use and avoid wasting. Today, I just realize how conscious I am with food and ingredients I use. Like oil to cook our meals, also because I could not find oil here in the UK a few days ago and it seems getting back to the shelves now.

I have think about rations and portions of food and everything my family and I use at the moment which I believe the majority of us are doing as the future is uncertain.

Stay at Home Activities

Today, I found myself cooking some spinach that were in my fridge that a couple of weeks ago I would have trow it away. My partner decided to use it. He choose the best bits and we boiled. We fried some garlic, onions and add the leaves. We seasoning with salt and black pepper. It was delicious! This is just an example of what I am doing, which is not just going to make me save money but I am also helping the environment. It also made spend some time with my family and cook together, something that we really enjoy but currently did not have the “time”.

Many parents and carers currently need to home educate their children. It is an excellent moment to teach our kids to learn how to cook and about home remedies natural medicine for immune system. It is a knowledge like no other to know how our body works, about food and herbs. Loads of interesting subjects to include in a home education curriculum and home education philosophy. It is a powerful way to teach kids to take care of their own health and bodies.

Waking Up – Being more conscious and Aware of Everything I do

What I am trying to say is that the habits I have been forced to change, I see as good habits that I should have been doing a long time ago. The “busy life” did not let me do this. Most of us were going to work, might going to supermarket after work, getting back home and have to cook for the family. So we really did not have much time to think about using healthy ingredients and especially “saving” or “wasting less”….

For me, the consciousness and awareness of “here and now” that this crisis is giving to us, is changing us. I would rather be positive and think that we can make this world better if all work together and follow the guidance about social distance and isolation and use our time, supplies and food wisely and learn or do something good with the time we have available.

Another good example of changing habits is to find activities to make us entertained while isolating. The majority will have to isolate with their families so they of course cannot stay 24 hours on the internet, especially if you have children. So one excellent activity, as I mentioned above, is cooking together which is also a good skill for a child to learn. You can find some easy recipes here.

Family Memories and Recipes – Boosting our Immune System

I personally always remember my mother and grandmother given me natural teas and medicines. Like, making me a peppermint tea before going to bed so I could sleep well which I still do till today. I also very keen on using honey instead of sugar and I always look for the local produce honey as it says it’s best when using against hay fever. I also like to boil cinnamon with milk and add honey and drink before I go to bed when I have a cold.

Do you have any family memories about this subject? Do you use any “family recipes” ? Maybe it’s time to ask yourself or your parents, grandparents and previous generations what they remember… a excellent subject to talk to them specially if they live apart or far away from you or if you or them are self isolating to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The power of plants to use as medicine is not something new. There is a growing number of people now changing their diet to vegan, vegetarian and organic. There is a shift in how people are eating and one of the main reasons is to improve their health. Also an increased number of people that given up smoking in the world.

What is Happening in the Word? …Pause to Think

Whatever your religion and your beliefs, you might agree that it is quite interesting to have an open mind and start to think, if you have not done yet.

This current virus that is affecting the whole world is basically forcing us to change some habits drastically which is all linked to improve our health and our planet’s health. Do you agree?

Rivers are becoming clearer is one of the evidences. What about for us as a human being? Well, think about people that work full time for example. They do not have time to stay with their families, to play with their children. Well, now they have all the time in the world…. fact. So, you might think that would be wise not waste any second of it….

The interesting fact is that we have been advised by the Government to have personal distance from others. It might make us never again take for granted the opportunities we had to hug a loved one… and we didn’t’ do it…

Grown your own vegetables, fruits and herbs – Home Remedies for immune system

We might just need to go back to basics and don’t take your health from granted, try new recipes, be creative with the ingredients we have…

I have already started and I will updating you as my plants are growing… so this is the next step of my journey, the next step of my life. Why not join me?

Who is Dr. Nicole Apelian?

On my search for plant based diets, vegetarian recipes and cure by nature, and grown my own vegetables, I came across Dr. Nicole Apelian and her history really touches me. Nicole has studied years and learnt all about the power of plants. Her journey is incredible which she explains in details in a very interesting video.

Dr Nicola Apelian is a scientist, herbalist and studied plants and natural remedies for more than 20 years. She went to University, got a degree, post graduation and a PHD. She also learnt from living and working in a Savana. In 2015 Dr Nicole was one of the first women to be selected to participate in a Tv-programme called “Alone” and she has to live in the wild and “survive” on her own for 57 days. Dr Apelian discovered and develop several home remedies natural medicine for immune system and for other health conditions.

During these period she claims that she immersed herself in the biggest medical research of her life. was able to create powerful remedies from plants. After discovering that she had a auto-immune disease and was prescribed medicines that just made her health worst.

The immune System – our inner doctor

Do you know what is “immune system” and how does it works and how important is the immune system in your body? If, not it’s time to learn…

The immune system is “our inner doctor” as best described by Dr. Apelian. I found this an easy way to understand. In her video, Dr Apelian explains that our immune system is our defense to diseases. If our immune system is not functioning 100% we are at risk of contracting infections, viruses, bacteria that can affect our health. I recommend that you watch the full video on the link below. It’s really worth time spending. It might an information that you are waiting to hear for a long time… I found out in on the hard way…

Dr Apelian says that we might not realizing but the only thing that cures us is our “immune system”. The medicines we take, help us but our inner doctor, our immune system is the one that heals us. So, if our immune system is weak, the medicines are not going to do too much… We all have different immune systems and that’s one of the reasons we respond differently to the same medication. Dr Apelian carry on saying that medicines treat us for our symptoms but whatever we take these pills or immune system does less and becoming let’s, say “lazy”. If we have an “auto immune system disease ” it is because our immune system is sick. Home Remedies Natural Medicine for immune system are explained in details in this amazing book.

The Lost Book of Remedies

The book contains more than 800 plants descriptions, color pictures for each plant and their supposed use as remedies. All the Medicinal Plants of North America . It includes recipes of tinctures, teas, essential oils, syrups, salves, poultices, infusions and many other natural remedies that previous generations might used. You’ll find 800+ beneficial plants and remedies in “The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies”.

It includes recipes of tinctures, teas, essential oils, syrups, salves, poultices, infusions and many other natural remedies that our grandparents used for centuries. What’s also special about this book is that it has between 2 and 4 high definition, color pictures for each plant and detailed identification guidelines to make sure you’ve got the right plant.

Natural Medicine – The Lost Book of Remedies review

In my opinion is a book worth reading. It is certainly a knowledge that might change your life and your future generations….

The Lost Book of Herbal Remedies – The healing powers of Plant Medicine by Dr. Nicole Apelina, Ph.D which contains home remedies natural medicine for immune system, including:

Index of medicinal plants

Index of diseases

Colorful photos of plants for easy identification

Recipes

Time is gold, we are rich now! Spend your fortune wisely.

Take Care.

❤

5 Best Home Remedies – Home Remedies for immune system

Garlic – has antivirus properties

Tea – combat the flu virus

Cranberries – anti-fungal

Ginger – help relieve congested airways, helps body cough up phlegm

Honey – soothe a sore throat and help voice loss

13 Home Remedies and foods to Improve your Body Immune Efficiency and The Respiratory System:

Shellfish

Chicken Liver

Oily fish

Wheatgerm

Oranges

Carrots

Sweet Potatoes

Unrefined grains and cereals

Yogurt

Sunflower Seeds

Seaweed

Green tea

Note: The information above is from: Healing Foods Book by Miriam Polunin.

Disclaimer: I am not a medical professional and in any circumstances saying that the remedies or recipes in these book provide cure for any diseases. This post is only an information about the books and it’s up to you to follow or not the instructions in the books which might contains an affiliate link. Always consult a doctor before trying alternative medicines.