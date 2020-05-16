How to Let Your Children Be Upset

Loretta Ross, a proponent of reproductive rights and visiting associate professor at Smith College, was one of the experts to whom Ms. Higginbotham turned for advice on “Not My Idea,” her book about white supremacy. “Children deserve the truth from their parents, and not the continuation of fairy tales,” she said. “You may want to tell your kid about Santa Claus, the Easter bunny and the Tooth Fairy.” But, she said, you shouldn’t deny the realities, like racism, that they can see with their own eyes. (Ms. Higginbotham said that her conversations with Ms. Ross alone caused her to revise at least 20 pages of her manuscript.)