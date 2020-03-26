How to maintain blood pressure reading during lockdown – Times of India

The coronavirus pandemic, that has affected close to 400,000 people across the world, calls for strict measures like the 21-day long lockdown in India. During this lockdown, people are being forced to stay at home to help curb the spread of the virus.

At a time like this, it is important that people with underlying conditions take extra care of their health. Hospitals are already being flooded with coronavirus patients. Many have also closed OPD’s to make sure others don’t contract the virus and they have enough medical staff to cater to the rising admission of coronavirus patients.

People with underlying conditions like high blood pressure, are also more vulnerable to the disease. They are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms that are also life-threatening, which calls for them to take better care of themselves while they are on lockdown.



Here is how you can manage your blood pressure readings while at home

Monitor your blood pressure



The first step is to know if you suffer from high blood pressure and to what extent do you need to take care. Taking daily readings can help monitor your blood pressure fluctuations regularly. It helps in creating a lifestyle that is best for your health. You can know what habits trigger your blood pressure and then take steps to mitigate them.

Take care of your diet



While at home, we also tend to snack a lot more. The foods that we snack on are commonly ultra-processed, which add to the woes of high blood pressure. Your diet should include a lot of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Make sure your diet is low in salt, added sugar and saturated fats. It is also advisable to avoid alcohol and smoking to take care of your blood pressure reading.

Maintain a healthy weight



It is very important that you maintain your body weight during the lockdown. Try and exercise regularly at home. You can take to following simple workout available online. It is advisable to add aerobic and strength training as a part of your routine. Exercise for two or two and a half hours every week to maintain those daily readings.

Apart from this, it is important not to stress yourself even during this quarantine. Maintain a healthy sleep cycle and avoid staying up late to help you beat the virus and the health risks it brings with itself for people with underlying conditions like high blood pressure.

