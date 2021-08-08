How to make a goal on the budgeting app Mint

Dreaming of that trip to Paris or finally buying a new car, but wondering how you’ll be able to save enough money? Mint has the solution.

Mint is one of the most popular budgeting apps out there right now. Mint is free and available on iOS on the Apple App store and in the Google Play store for Android. It syncs your accounts, automates the budgeting process, and helps you save by allowing you to set saving and spending goals.

Creating goals can make saving and conquering debt more manageable.

Follow the steps below to create a goal on Mint.

1. Open Mint App

2. Select “Monthly” on the bottom of the screen

Tap “Monthly”

Credit: screenshot: mint

3. Scroll down to “Your Goals”

4. Select “Create Goal” or “Set a goal”

Tap “Create Goal” or “Set a goal.”

Credit: screenshot: Mint

5. Scroll through the many goal options and select the goal you want to set

Select the kind of goal you want to set.

Credit: screenshot: mint

The steps for each goal depend on the goal, but they are all very user-friendly.

For example if you select “Save for a rainy day” it will prompt you with questions like “how much do you want to save” and “when do you need it by.” Then it will give you easy steps to reach your goal.