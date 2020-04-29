How to make Chef John Ash’s favorite Mexican foods for Cinco De Mayo

1 medium white onion, peeled, halved and thickly sliced

3 large peeled garlic cloves, chopped

1 large bay leaf

1/2 teaspoons fennel seed

1 tablespoon oregano, preferably Mexican

— Cilantro stems from garnish below

— Salt and freshly-ground pepper

1 2-pound boneless pork shoulder, trimmed of excess fat and cut into 1 1/2 inch cubes

1 pound pork spareribs cut in half horizontally (ask your butcher to do this)

1 29-ounce can white posole (hominy) drained and rinsed

Salsa Colorado (recipe follows)

Garnishes:

4 cups finely shredded green cabbage,

1 bunch finely sliced radishes,

2 cups finely diced white onion

— Dried Mexican oregano

1 large avocado, peeled, seeded and diced

1 cup seeded and diced tomato

— Cilantro sprigs

— Lime wedges

Add onions, garlic, bay leaf, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper and 3 1/2 quarts water to a large deep pot and bring to a boil. Add both porks and return to simmer. Skim off scum for the first 20 minutes or so. Cover and simmer until meat is very tender, about 1 1/2 hours.

Remove pork to a platter and, when cool enough to handle, discard any skin or fat and set aside. Strain the broth into a large bowl and chill for a couple of hours — at least until the fat rises to the top and congeals. Remove and save for another use.

To finish, add the pork, hominy and strained stock to a soup pot and bring to a simmer. Adjust salt and pepper to taste and serve with the salsa and garnishes, each guest adding what they like.

Salsa Colorado

8 guajillo chiles, seeds and stems removed

6 chiles de arbol, stems removed

3 large peeled garlic cloves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

2 tablespoons white vinegar or lime juice

— Salt to taste

In a small skillet, toast the guajillos over moderately high heat until toasted in spots and set aside. In the same skillet, toast the chiles de arbol until fragrant. Be careful not to burn them or they will become bitter. Bring 4 cups of water to a boil, add the chiles and, off heat, let them soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove chiles from the water and put in a blender along with the garlic, cumin, oregano, vinegar and salt to taste, adding enough of the soaking water to make a smooth salsa. Can be made ahead and stored, refrigerated, for 3 days.

—–

This is a great summer dish since it doesn’t involve any stovetop or oven cooking. Leftovers can be used the next day for great burritos, tacos, quesadillas or fajitas or warmed over rice or roasted fingerling potatoes.

Grilled Marinated Flank Steak with Lime-Chipotle Sauce

Serves 6 to 8

3 pounds flank steak

For marinade:

2 tablespoons minced chipotle in adobo

1 tablespoon minced garlic

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1/3 cup olive oil

3/4 cup hearty red wine

1/2 cup soy sauce

For Lime-Chipotle Sauce

1/2 cup honey

1-2 tablespoons minced chipotle in adobo

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar